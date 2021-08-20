Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) grows 5.1% this week, taking three-year gains to 188%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) share price is 188% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 30% gain in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Given that Tandem Diabetes Care only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Over the last three years Tandem Diabetes Care has grown its revenue at 44% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Along the way, the share price gained 42% per year, a solid pop by our standards. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. Nonetheless, we'd say Tandem Diabetes Care is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Tandem Diabetes Care

A Different Perspective

Tandem Diabetes Care shareholders gained a total return of 1.2% during the year. But that was short of the market average. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 10% per year for five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Tandem Diabetes Care (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

