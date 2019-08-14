Is Tandem Group plc’s (LON:TND) 13% Return On Capital Employed Good News?

Today we'll look at Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Tandem Group:

0.13 = UK£2.1m ÷ (UK£24m - UK£8.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Tandem Group has an ROCE of 13%.

Does Tandem Group Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Tandem Group's ROCE is around the 13% average reported by the Leisure industry. Regardless of where Tandem Group sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

In our analysis, Tandem Group's ROCE appears to be 13%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 8.2%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. The image below shows how Tandem Group's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Tandem Group is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Tandem Group's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Tandem Group has total assets of UK£24m and current liabilities of UK£8.0m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 33% of its total assets. Tandem Group has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

Our Take On Tandem Group's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. Tandem Group looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity .