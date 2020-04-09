Are Tandem Group plc’s (LON:TND) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we are going to look at Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Tandem Group:

0.16 = UK£2.9m ÷ (UK£26m - UK£8.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Tandem Group has an ROCE of 16%.

Is Tandem Group's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Tandem Group's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 13% average in the Leisure industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where Tandem Group sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Our data shows that Tandem Group currently has an ROCE of 16%, compared to its ROCE of 7.6% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can see in the image below how Tandem Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

AIM:TND Past Revenue and Net Income April 9th 2020

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Tandem Group has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Tandem Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Tandem Group has total assets of UK£26m and current liabilities of UK£8.7m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 33% of its total assets. Tandem Group has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Tandem Group's ROCE