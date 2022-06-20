Tandem skydivers lose control of parachute, plunge to the ground, Wisconsin cops say

Tandem skydivers “lost control” of their parachute while they were up about 20 to 30 feet and plunged to the ground, according to Wisconsin authorities.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office was called to Yorkville at about 1:43 p.m. Sunday, June 19, according to a news release.

Authorities say a 28-year-old woman, of Racine, and a 49-year-old woman, of Chicago, crashed after they lost control of the deployed parachute while tandem skydiving with Skydive Midwest.

They were found with life-threatening injuries and flown to area trauma centers, according to the news release.

Updated conditions have not been made available for either woman.

Skydive Midwest did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Skydivers who tandem dive with an instructor exit the plane from 14,500 feet up, according to the company’s website.

“You’ll spend up to 60 seconds in freefall, reaching speeds of 120+ miles per hour as you fall back towards earth,” Skydive Midwest says. “Once the parachute is deployed, enjoy a 5-7 minute ride with views of Lake Michigan, Milwaukee and Chicago skylines. If conditions are right, you’ll even be given the opportunity to steer the parachute.”

Skydive Midwest is based in Sturtevant, about 8 miles southeast of Yorkville and 30 miles south of Milwaukee.

One killed, one hurt in skydiving plane crash at airport, California police say

26-year-old woman dies in skydiving accident near Georgia airport, officials say

Teen sees dad plunge to death in parachute stunt off high-rise, California cops say

Skydivers crash to ground after parachutes fail in deadly tandem jump, Texas cops say