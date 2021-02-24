Tanden facing new hurdles after Senate panels delay meetings

  • FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), testifies during a Senate Committee on the Budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says she'll vote against confirming President Joe Biden’s nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget. Collins' announcement Monday throws Tanden's confirmation further into doubt. On Friday, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia became the first Democratic lawmaker to oppose Tanden’s confirmation. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), appears before a Senate Committee on the Budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)
1 / 2

Biden Budget Director

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), testifies during a Senate Committee on the Budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says she'll vote against confirming President Joe Biden’s nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget. Collins' announcement Monday throws Tanden's confirmation further into doubt. On Friday, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia became the first Democratic lawmaker to oppose Tanden’s confirmation. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DARLENE SUPERVILLE
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's choice of Neera Tanden to lead the White House budget office faced new hurdles Wednesday after two Senate committees postponed consideration of her nomination.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee postponed a business meeting scheduled for Wednesday. Tanden's nomination was on the agenda for the panel, one of two that will vote on Tanden's bid to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget. The committee did not give a reason for the postponement or announce a new meeting date.

The Senate Budget Committee, which also will vote on Tanden, also postponed its Wednesday meeting.

Tanden's nomination ran into trouble soon after Biden announced it, and her confirmation was thrown into doubt over the last week as key moderate Republican senators said they would vote against her. That development came days after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he could not support Tanden.

Biden can’t afford to lose the support of another Democrat in the 50-50 Senate as the White House continues to lobby for Republican support for Tanden.

Asked Tuesday about the prospects of Tanden winning Senate confirmation, Biden said, “We’re going to push. We still think there’s a shot, a good shot.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Wednesday that Tanden “is a leading policy expert who brings critical qualifications to the table during this time of unprecedented crisis.”

One unknown is Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee who has yet to announce her position on Tanden.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican from Alaska who could provide the key GOP vote Tanden will need, also has not said which way she is leaning.

Lawmakers have based their objections to Tanden mostly on sharp tweets she sent in the past that caustically criticized both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

Tanden worked for Hillary Clinton and leads the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank. She is the daughter of immigrants from India and would be the first woman of color to lead the White House budget office.

She has apologized and deleted many of the tweets.

Recommended Stories

  • ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, February 23, 2021

    Christine Brennan: ‘Everything that anyone is talking about is Tiger Woods’; Transgender service members fight for acceptance; Mother demands answers after 6-year-old son accused of sexual misconduct

  • Panels postpone vote on Neera Tanden, Biden's controversial pick for budget chief

    The White House needs support from Republicans to win her confirmation, but it is unclear which ones might vote for her.

  • Dr. Fauci under scrutiny over mixed messages on masks, vaccines

    Hoover Institution Senior Fellow Dr. Scott Atlas gives reaction and analysis on 'Hannity'

  • How Much Is Former President Trump Still Costing Taxpayers?

    Being president comes with perks that extend past your time in the Oval Office, so even though former President Donald Trump is no longer in the White House, he's still getting benefits courtesy of...

  • AP Top Stories February 24 A

    Here's the latest for Wednesday February 24th: Tiger Woods has multiple breaks in right leg after crash; Missed intelligence cited in Capitol attack hearings; Protests after Rochester, NY police officers not indicted; Biden and Trudeau meet virtually.

  • Celebrations in Nepal after supreme court reinstates parliament

    People hit the streets of Kathmandu, lighting candles and celebrating as Nepal's supreme court overturns the prime minister's decision to dissolve parliament, a move the court termed unconstitutional.

  • Ibrahimovic to juggle week of football, music at San Remo festival

    AC Milan's virtuoso soloist Zlatan Ibrahimovic will juggle football and music next week, the Swede having agreed to be one of the star presenters of the annual San Remo music festival.

  • UEFA to investigate after allegations of racist abuse towards Ibrahimovic

    UEFA on Tuesday opened an investigation into incidents during last week's Europa League last 32, first leg between Red Star Belgrade and AC Milan after allegations that racist abuse was aimed at Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

  • Neera Tanden's nomination to head White House budget office in peril as Collins, Romney say they will vote against her

    The nomination of Neera Tanden to head the powerful Office of Management and Budget appears increasingly imperiled, with Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Mitt Romney announcing on Monday that they would vote against the nominee.

  • Favor EM Over U.S. Equities, Eastspring Investments' Gupta Says

    Feb.24 -- Nupur Gupta, portfolio manager, investment solutions at Eastspring Investments, says she is still in favor of emerging-markets over U.S. equities and believes the risk-on environment bodes well for high beta assets, including EM equities. She speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • 150 business leaders, including Google's Sundar Pichai and longtime Trump ally Stephen Schwarzman, are backing Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill in a letter to Congress

    Executives from Google, Blackstone, Goldman Sachs, and IBM signed a letter supporting Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package, CNN reported.

  • Congress focuses on cable providers' role in misinformation

    Congress' effort to squelch misinformation is broadening to target the cable companies that bring right-wing networks like Newsmax, OANN and Fox News to Americans' screens.Why it matters: Conspiracy theories, false election claims, anti-vaccination propaganda and other kinds of misinformation spread through a complex ecosystem: Lies bubble up online, then get amplified when cable news channels repeat them, then spread further via social media. Breaking the cycle will require more than just stricter content moderation by online platforms.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Democratic lawmakers have mostly aimed their ire over misinformation at giant tech platforms, but now they're taking aim at other gatekeepers — TV providers like Comcast and AT&T.Driving the news: Lawmakers will grill witnesses about the role of cable and broadcast companies in disseminating disinformation and extremist content in a hearing Wednesday before the House Energy & Commerce Committee.Earlier this week, California Democrats Reps. Anna Eshoo and Jerry McNerney wrote to 12 cable, satellite and streaming TV companies expressing concern about the role the firms play in spreading misinformation.The letters, which went to Charter, Roku, Hulu, Dish, and others, asked the "moral or ethical principles" the companies apply in deciding which channels to carry, and asked about plans to continue carrying the networks in question.Yes, but: Republicans accused the Democrats of attempting to chill free speech. "Public officials using their platform to pressure private companies to censor media outlets they disagree with — that sounds like actions from the Chinese Communist Party, not duly-elected representatives of the United States Congress," E&C ranking Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers plans to say, according to an excerpt of her opening statement.Republican FCC commissioners Brendan Carr and Nathan Simington also criticized the letters. Carr said "the Democrats are sending a message that is as clear as it is troubling — these regulated entities will pay a price if the targeted newsrooms do not conform to Democrats’ preferred political narratives."Flashback: Democrats were outraged when former President Trump called for the FCC to revoke broadcast licenses over content that was critical of him.What to watch: Expect liberal media bias to be a key talking point for Republicans, who will likely criticize Democrats for unfairly targeting content that doesn't align with their political views.Democrats, meanwhile, will likely home in on whether traditional media companies are knowingly allowing false information and conspiracy theories to spread on their networks, and what they are doing to verify such mis- and disinformation before it airs.Reality check: Congress doesn't have direct power to tell cable companies not to carry certain channels, nor does the FCC. The hearing is meant to draw attention to the issue and expand the debate on problematic content beyond Big Tech.Be smart: This is a more complicated issue than the platforms' use of algorithms and the spread of misinformation online. Cable networks have little choice for distribution beyond cable operators to reach a wide audience. That makes any move to cut them off much bigger deal than reducing the number of times a story appears in Facebook's Newsfeed.And Democrats aren't letting up on tech companies either — E&C Chairman Frank Pallone led a letter to Facebook Tuesday seeking answers on how the company's tools allowed extremist content to spread.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • South African city of Port Elizabeth becomes Gqeberha

    They are learning how to pronounce Gqeberha, the new name for the city of Port Elizabeth.

  • UN: Boat with Rohingya refugees adrift without food, water

    A group of Rohingya refugees is adrift in a boat in the Andaman Sea without food or water, the United Nations said Wednesday, as their families worried that many may have already died. The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, or UNHCR, said it understands that some of the refugees died after the boat left southern Bangladesh about two weeks ago. The U.N. and rights groups including Amnesty International have said many of the refugees were ill and suffering from acute dehydration.

  • Former child star Mara Wilson criticizes 'terrifying' treatment of Britney Spears

    The former "Matilda" star shared her perspective on the narrative around Britney Spears and how the culture "builds these girls up just to destroy them."

  • Obituary: Yamani, the Saudi oil minister who brought the West to its knees

    Saudi Arabia's Sheikh Zaki Yamani, the embodiment of the ascent of Arab petroleum power and the face of the 1973 oil embargo that brought the West to its knees, has died. Yamani was a witness to the 1975 murder of the Saudi king who had plucked him, a non-royal, from obscurity to be oil minister. Later the same year Yamani was kidnapped at an OPEC meeting by Ilyich Ramirez Sanchez, known as Carlos the Jackal.

  • Cotton Challenges Garland on Biden’s ‘Racial Equity’ Order

    Senator Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) questioned President Biden’s nominee for attorney general Merrick Garland regarding Biden’s executive orders on “racial equity” on Monday. Policies built around the relatively new concept of”equity” attempt to adjust for differences in background and economic status of the people affected by those policies. The term is used by the Biden administration in a different manner from “equality.” “Equality suggests, ‘Oh, everyone should get the same amount.’ The problem with that, not everybody’s starting out from the same place,” Vice President Kamala Harris said on Twitter two days before the election. During Garland’s nomination hearing at the Senate on Monday, the prospective attorney general told Cotton that he thinks “discrimination is morally wrong. Absolutely.” Merrick Garland: Yes, I think discrimination is morally wrong. Absolutely. Sen. Tom Cotton: Are you aware President Biden has signed an executive order stating his administration will affirmatively advance racial equity, not racial equality but racial equity? pic.twitter.com/bXlqDiV4Zx — USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) February 22, 2021 “Are you aware President Biden has signed an executive order stating his administration will affirmatively advance racial equity,” Cotton asked. “Not racial equality but racial equity?” “Yes,” Garland responded. “And I read the opening of that executive order, which defines equity as the fair and impartial treatment of every person, without regard to their status, and including individuals who are in underserved communities where they were not accorded that before.” Cotton previously brought up the issue of equity versus equality, in a hearing for Biden’s nominee for Housing and Urban Development secretary Marcia Fudge. “Just to be clear then, it sounds like racial equity means treating people differently based on their race. Is that correct?” Cotton asked during the January hearing. “Not based on race, but it could be based on economics, it could be based on the history of discrimination that has existed for a long time,” Fudge answered.

  • Reports: Justice Department ramps up George Floyd investigation into former officer Derek Chauvin

    The DOJ called new witnesses and empaneled a new grand jury as part of its investigation into whether Derek Chauvin violated Floyd's civil rights.

  • Xavier Becerra, HHS nominee, largely escapes Republican attacks

    With measured, circumspect remarks, Xavier Becerra deflected attacks on his record from Republican senators hoping to scuttle his nomination to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Kim Kardashian listens to break up song after filing for divorce from Kanye West

    Kim cranked up Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo in the car