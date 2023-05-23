Tandridge: Recycling banks in some car parks to be removed

Residents pay for recycling collection through their council tax

Recycling banks are to be removed from some Surrey car parks over the summer.

Tandridge District Council says that as residents get an unlimited amount of recycling collected every fortnight, the paper, card and bottle banks are no longer necessary.

There have also been problems with the banks being vandalised and fly-tipping left beside them, according to the council.

Removing the recycling banks will save the council £50,000 a year.

People living in the Tandridge district get their recycling collected once a fortnight.

The council advises that residents who have too much recycling can put it in a clear plastic bag alongside their bin. If they regularly have excess recycling, they can order an additional bin.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.