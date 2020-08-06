    Advertisement

    Tanger: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) _ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

    The Greensboro, North Carolina-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $10 million, or 10 cents per share, in the period.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had net income of $22.9 million, or 25 cents per share.

    The factory outlet mall operator posted revenue of $64 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $62.3 million.

    The company's shares have fallen 56% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 58% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SKT

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.