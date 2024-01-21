Tangipahoa Parish leaders combat illegal dumping with litter enforcement camera initiative

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Tangipahoa Parish leaders are trying to put a stop to illegal dumping as Parish President Robby Miller pledged to take a tough stand against litter and illegal dumping in the parish.

Now, his administration is working to keep an eye on roads and dead ends known for illegal dumping.

Man killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

“It’s just important to the people of Tangipahoa Parish. It’s important to the administration to make sure we continue to fight it, but for the most part, we wish we didn’t have to,” said Miller.

Litter enforcement cameras are on the way, as Miller believes this is another opportunity to ensure keeping Tangipahoa Parish beautiful as the standard.

“We know that we have some sites that are habitual. We go clean it up, it comes right back. We are going to put some cameras out. Then we are going to be able to move them, maybe even put them on some roadways and catch actual litter tossers,” said Miller.

Officials tried another initiative before this one, but Miller says illegal dumping persists.

“When we clean up the dumpsite and our guys find it, they go through the bags of garbage to find letters. When we catch them, we do billboards, we put it up there, these people are litterbugs. We really want to deter it, so it doesn’t happen, and we don’t have to clean it up,” said Miller.

Under parish law, illegal littering carries a possible $250 fine and eight hours of community service in litter abatement cleanup work.

“We’re going to say they are out there, so maybe that will deter them from putting it anywhere. If they are going to still not have enough sense and still go out there and dump, we are going to catch them with the camera is our hope,” said Miller.

Citizens who witness illegal dumping can report it to Tangipahoa Parish Code Enforcement at (985)-602-9081.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.