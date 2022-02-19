Tanker Explosion Shocks LI Community: Patch Week In Review
LONG ISLAND, NY — Here are some of the biggest stories that Long Island Patches covered for the week of Feb. 14-18.
Cleanup From Oil Tanker Collision, Fire; 4 People Hurt
Check out video from the crash that kept a portion of Sunrise Highway completely blocked off for much of Wednesday.
Car Service Driver Tried To Rape Teen: PD
Eudy MejiaMejia faces multiple charges including first-degree attempted rape and first-degree sexual abuse, police say.
Man Dies After Being Pinned Between Trucks In LI Parking Lot
Police say the tragedy occurred while the man was trying to help a driver back up a truck Tuesday.
LI Dentist Had 20 Illegal Guns, Thousands Of Rounds Of Ammo: PD
Police say they also found dozens of high-capacity magazines and multiple silencers in his home.
Long Island Nurse Part Of COVID-19 Vaccination Card Scheme: DOJ
Steven Rodriguez is accused of selling and distributing fake vaccine cards with another person, the Department of Justice said.
West Babylon Man Shot To Death At LIRR Station
He was shot by a man who appeared to be traveling with him while he was onboard a westbound train parked at the station, police say.
Also worth a read:
Peloton To Lay Off 112 LI Employees As Part Of Corporate Overhaul
Nearly $75K Raised For LI Firefighter Who Lost Home In Blaze
