AUBURN — A tanker truck carrying milk overturned on the ramp from Route 12 to the Massachusetts Turnpike about noon Saturday.

There were no reported injuries.

About 10,000 gallons of milk spilled onto the roadway, according to the Auburn Fire Department. There was also a diesel fuel spill.

The ramp was closed while crews cleared the rig and cleaned the spills.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Tanker full of milk overturns on Mass. Pike ramp in Auburn