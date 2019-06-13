Tanker Kokuka Courageous damaged in Gulf incident - manager

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - The Kokuka Courageous tanker was damaged in a security incident in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, a spokesman for the vessel's manager BSM Ship Management (Singapore) said.

The spokesman said 21 crew had abandoned ship after the incident, which resulted in damage to the ship’s starboard hull.

The master and crew were quickly rescued from a lifeboat by the Coastal Ace, a nearby vessel.

One crew man from the Kokuka Courageous was slightly injured in the incident and received first aid on board the Coastal Ace.

"The Kokuka Courageous remains in the area and is not in any danger of sinking. The cargo of methanol is intact," the spokesman said.

The vessel is about 70 nautical miles from Fujairah and about 14 nautical miles off Iran. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Kevin Liffey)