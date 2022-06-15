Tanker owner owes $44.6 million over 2017 fatal crash with U.S. Navy destroyer--judge

Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday said the owner of an oil tanker must pay the United States $44.6 million over its role in a 2017 collision between the tanker with a U.S. Navy destroyer in southeast Asia that killed 10 sailors and injured dozens more.

U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan found Energetic Tank Inc 20% responsible and the United States 80% responsible for the Aug. 21, 2017, collision between the 39,000 metric ton Alnic tanker and the U.S.S. John S. McCain.

Both vessels had been cruising alongside each other when the McCain, a guided missile destroyer nearing Singapore for a routine port call, veered left.

The bow of the Alnic pierced the McCain's broadside, causing the destroyer to flood.

Energetic Tank, which court papers say has an office in Monrovia, Liberia, sought to hold the United States responsible for the collision, which caused damage of $185 million to the McCain and $442,445 to the Alnic.

The United States conceded that the McCain bore some blame, but that the Alnic also played a role.

Crotty ruled after a non-jury trial last November.

The $44.6 million includes interest.

Absent objections, a second trial will apportion the money to victims and their families, the judge said. Forty-one wrongful death or personal injury claims were filed.

Neither lawyers for Energetic Tank nor the U.S. Department of Justice immediately responded to requests for comment.

Paul Hofmann, a lawyer for some of the claimants, said the "well-considered" decision will prove "some level of recompense" for sailors and families who suffered grievous injuries.

In 2019, the National Transportation Safety Board said the probable cause of the collision was "a lack of effective operational oversight of the destroyer by the U.S. Navy, which resulted in insufficient training and inadequate bridge operating procedures." It recommended several safety measures.

The case is In re Energetic tank Inc as owner of the M/V Alnic MC, for Exoneration from or Limitation of Liability, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 18-01359.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Diane Craft)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Voices: Texas and South Carolina have just shown us the two most useless lawmakers in DC

    Nancy Mace and Filomen Vela should be ashamed of themselves, but for very different reasons

  • WWE Board Probes Secret $3 Million Hush Pact by CEO Vince McMahon, Sources Say

    The board of World Wrestling Entertainment is investigating a secret settlement that its longtime chief executive agreed to pay to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar with the board inquiry.

  • Soccer-Taiwan condemns Qatar for 'politicising' World Cup amid China spat

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foreign Ministry condemned organisers of the World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday for saying Taiwanese fans may be listed as being from China, and demanded organisers not allow "improper political factors" to interfere in sporting events. The issue is extremely sensitive for democratically-governed Taiwan, which bristles at China's claims of sovereignty over it, and particularly its giant neighbour's efforts to claim people from Taiwan as being from China.

  • CNN guest calls out 'feckless Democrats' for not following through with investigations of Trump

    On Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday, investigative reporter and professor at Syracuse Law, David Cay Johnston, slammed Democrats for failing to follow through with investigations into former President Donald Trump. Johnston specifically named DC Attorney General Karl Racine, who settled for a relatively small fine in the investigation into the misuse of tens of millions of dollars by Trump’s inaugural committee. “Part of the problem here are feckless Democrats who make a lot of noise, but when push comes to shove, they don’t act,” Johnston said. “Look at Karl Racine, the district attorney of — I’m sorry, the attorney general of the District of Columbia. No one’s explained what happened to tens of millions of dollars for the inaugural committee and the effort to take money off the books that I described in my book, and he settled for a $750,000 fine and dropped his case at that point.” Johnston also called out New York Governor Kathy Hochul for failing to continue the investigation into the Trump Organization after the Manhattan DA suspended the case despite protest from prosecutors who believed they had enough evidence for an indictment. “Under New York law,” Johnston said, “Governor Kathy Hochul has unfettered authority to take the criminal case away from Alvin Bragg, the district attorney who shut it down in Manhattan, and turn it over to another prosecutor. She wouldn’t do it.”

  • China Southern Boeing 737 MAX makes test flights as domestic demand picks up

    China Southern Airlines Co Ltd this week conducted test flights with a Boeing Co 737 MAX plane for the first time since March, flight tracking websites showed, in a sign the jet's return in China could be nearing as demand rebounds. A MAX jet registered as B-1127 took off from the airline's headquarters city of Guangzhou on Tuesday morning and touched down about two hours later in the city of Nanyang in central China, according to aviation data provider Variflight. China Southern, which has a pilot training base in Nanyang, did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Saudi pro-government commentators relish Biden's about-face on kingdom

    Saudi pro-government commentators are gloating over U.S. President Joe Biden's planned visit next month, saying the U.S. leader's about-turn on his vow to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" reflected the kingdom's importance in global affairs. After the White House confirmed on Tuesday that Biden would meet de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on a trip to the region, the commentators took to social media to praise the prince for his handling of the crisis in U.S.-Saudi ties. Rights groups, in contrast, said the visit risks "fostering repression" inside the kingdom, the world's largest oil exporter.

  • Florida taking ownership of Garcon Point Bridge; cash toll is $2.75 effective Thursday

    Nearly a year after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his intent, Florida is taking ownership of Garcon Point Bridge and cutting the toll in half.

  • Kim Kardashian Shares a Peek Inside North West's 9th Birthday Party

    Kim Kardashian shares a look inside North West’s Kuromi-themed 9th birthday party, ahead of her daughter’s actual birthday on June 15.

  • Tyre Sampson’s autopsy shows he was nearly 100 pounds over drop ride’s maximum weight limit

    A medical examiner released Tyre Sampson’s autopsy on Monday.

  • UAE to suspend exports of Indian wheat for four months

    The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ordered a four-month suspension in exports and re-exports of wheat and wheat flour originating from India, the world's second biggest producer of the grain, state news agency WAM said on Wednesday. The Gulf nation's economy ministry cited interruptions to global trade flows as the reason for its move, but added that India had approved exports of wheat to the UAE for domestic consumption. India banned wheat exports in a surprise move on May 14, except for those backed by already issued letters of credit (LCs) and to countries seeking to ensure food security.

  • In hottest city on Earth, mothers bear brunt of climate change

    Heavily pregnant Sonari toils under the burning sun in fields dotted with bright yellow melons in Jacobabad, which last month became the hottest city on Earth. Her 17-year-old neighbour Waderi, who gave birth a few weeks ago, is back working in temperatures that can exceed 50 Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), with her newborn lying on a blanket in the shade nearby so she can feed him when he cries. These women in southern Pakistan and millions like them around the world are at the searing edge of climate change.

  • ‘You’ve done some illegal’ stuff, Alex Murdaugh’s son tells dad in jail phone recording

    The quote by Buster Murdaugh came after a conversation about police taking Alex’s phone and tablet. Alex said in the call from jail that “it doesn’t matter” that police took the devices. “Ain’t nothing on it,” he said.

  • Canada actor, ex-'Riverdale' star charged in mother's murder also allegedly plotted to kill PM Trudeau

    Canadian prosecutors revealed that Riverdale actor Ryan Grantham, who pleaded guilty to murdering his mother, also allegedly plotted to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

  • Island of Jersey keeps sordid secrets of the rich and powerful

    The namesake of New Jersey, the five-by-nine-mile island of Jersey is located in the English Channel off the coast of France and is a so-called “peculiar possession” of the British Crown. Neither a part of the United Kingdom nor the European Union, it is accountable to the UK Queen but governs itself.

  • Heartbreaking: Missing 3-year-old boy who prompted massive search found dead in a Lowell pond

    “This is every parent’s worst nightmare,’ said District Attorney Marian Ryan. “Everyone who’s had a toddler is in terror of that toddler walking off.”

  • Remains found in SC plant match DNA from missing man’s family members, coroner says

    Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon had not been seen since May 5 as he worked the night shift at Industrial Recycling and Recovery.

  • One Surprising Theory Why the Philippines Has Very Few Mass Shootings—Despite Easy Access to Lots of Guns

    Political and criminal homicides are common in the Philippines, indiscriminate shootings aren't

  • Judge convicts Jan. 6 suspect -- and his son -- who brought Confederate flag to Capitol

    A father and son who were among the first of the rioters to enter the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, learned their fate Wednesday afternoon after a bench trial this week on federal charges they tried to block Congress' certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory. Kevin and Hunter Seefried, of Delaware, were both found guilty of five counts: obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building or grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

  • Three children abandoned on island during camping trip, SC cops say. Mom faces charges

    A boater found the kids near the Georgia border, officials said.

  • Mama June Says 'People Don't Understand' Honey Boo Boo's Custody Plan, Praises Pumpkin for 'Stepping Up'

    "I'm very thankful for [Pumpkin] ... At the time Alana went to go live with Pumpkin at the beginning, I couldn't even take care of my own self, more less take care of anybody else," Mama June said