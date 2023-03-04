Tanker truck explosion kills driver, damages nearby houses in Frederick, Maryland, officials say

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a tanker fire on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Frederick, Md. The driver of a tanker truck that overturned on on U.S. 15 in Frederick Saturday, sparking a large fire that damaged other vehicles and homes, has died but no other injuries or fatalities have been reported, authorities said.

The driver of a tanker truck hauling "flammable liquid" has died after the vehicle overturned and exploded into a fireball Saturday on U.S. Route 15 near Frederick, Maryland, officials said.

The flames spread to three houses, damaged multiple vehicles and shut down the highway in both directions between Route 50 and 7th Street, according to the Maryland State Police. The fire was completely extinguished and there was "no risk to the public at this time," Frederick County Fire Chief Tom Coe said at a press conference just after 3 p.m.

"No other injuries or fatalities have been reported from this incident," state police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, Coe said.

Damage from Maryland tanker truck explosion reported

Coe said damage from the explosion included:

One home, which sustained "extensive damage which displaced the occupants of the home."

Two other residences that had minor damage.

A large brush fire that has been extinguished.

State police also said the state fire marshal and the Maryland Department of the Environment were responding to the scene.

"I implore all residents to avoid the area to allow DFRS to do their jobs and prevent any fire from spreading," Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor said in a statement on Facebook.

Residents and onlookers posted photos and video of the fire and a plume of smoke on social media.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fatal tank truck explosion near Frederick County, Md., damages houses