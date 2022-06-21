Tankoa’s New 164-Foot Explorer Wants to Be a Luxury SUV for the High Seas

Tankoa Yachts is promising big things with its newest explorer.

The new 164-footer, which goes by the name of T500 Tethys, has been labeled the “SUV of the seven seas” by the Italian shipbuilder. Penned inside and out by Hot lab, the vessel was designed for global expeditions and pairs go-anywhere capabilities with a pronounced dose of luxury.

T500 Tethys sports a sleek steel hull and a lightweight aluminum superstructure. She offers a generous interior volume while conveniently remaining under 500 GT. A pocket explorer, if you will.

Tankoa says she is equipped with large cabins that can accommodate an entire family or group of friends. The highlight is the full-beam owner’s suite which comes complete with a giant bathroom, a walk-in closet, a lounge and an office.

The main saloon. - Credit: Tankoa Yachts

Tankoa Yachts

The biggest drawcard, though, is the flexibility new owners have with designing the yacht. T500 Tethys offers plenty of scope for customization. The lower deck, for example, comes fitted with two convertible spaces that can be used as additional cabins or as a gym, cinema, playroom, office and so on.

Similarly, the main deck aft houses a giant infinity pool that can be swapped for additional tender or chopper storage if desired. The beach club, which connects to another deck underneath with a bar and a garage, can also be turned into a lounge with a double platform on the sea depending on your needs. Elsewhere, the sun deck is equipped with a Jacuzzi, sun pads, a bar, barbecue, lounge and a head. The upper deck, meanwhile, comprises another bar and lounge, while the bow is fitted with an observation lounge.

The Jacuzzi. - Credit: Tankoa Yachts

Tankoa Yachts

You can even customize the propulsion system, with a traditional or diesel-electric hybrid setup available.

“This model was missing from our range and we wanted to fill this gap,” Tankoa’s CEO Vincenzo Poerio said in a statement. “We know that both today’s and tomorrow’s owners are looking for flexibility above all, and that is the language which is spoken by our newest model.”

Hey, maybe its luxury SUVs that should aim to be more like this explorer.

Check out more photos below:

