Tanks, missiles and dogs: See what Russia brought to its Victory Day parade
The Associated Press
·1 min read
In this article:
Vladimir Putin
President of Russia
Shouts of “Hurrah!” echoed through Moscow’s Red Square on Monday from thousands of troops and veterans as Russia celebrated Victory Day, marking the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany 77 years ago to end World War II in Europe.
Missiles, tanks and other armored vehicles rumbled over the cobblestones in the annual military parade, and thousands of troops marched in tight formation as President Vladimir Putin watched with other dignitaries.
In a speech, he cited the Russian troops currently fighting in Ukraine and called for a minute of silence to honor the soldiers who died there.
Victory Day, held every May 9, is Russia’s most important holiday, celebrated across the country and in many of the nations of the former Soviet Union with parades, concerts and fireworks. Russians march with portraits of the so-called Immortal Regiment — their relatives who fought in WWII. Putin joined the march and carried a photo of his father.
The Soviet Union lost a staggering 27 million people in the war, which it calls the Great Patriotic War.
Ukrainian and Russian diplomats continue to engage in negotiations despite President Vladimir Putin's rhetoric defending the invasion and ongoing attacks. Reporter Mary Ilyushina joins CBS News with the latest.
Roman Petrenko - Monday, 9 May 2022, 10:17 An Immortal Regiment commemoration[the Immortal Regiment is a civil event staged in major cities in Russia every 9 May during the Victory Day celebrations] has taken place in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson.
Russian President Vladimir Putin used his country's biggest patriotic holiday Monday to again justify his war in Ukraine but did not declare even a limited victory or signal where the conflict is headed, as his forces pressed their offensive with few signs of progress. The Russian leader oversaw a Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square, with troops marching in formation and military hardware on display to celebrate the Soviet Union's role in the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany. “The danger was rising by the day,” Putin said.
Iryna Balachuk - Monday, 9 May 2022, 08:50 In an attempt to avoid taking part in hostilities in Zaporizhzhia Region, Russian soldiers have shelled 20 of their own vehicles. Source: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration on Telegram Quote from Zaporizhzhia Military Administration: "According to local residents, Russian troops have shelled 20 of their own vehicles in Polohy in order to avoid going to the front line; they blamed the shelling on [Ukrainian] resistance fighters in the temporar
VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 9 MAY 2022, 14:34 The Security Service of Ukraine has received testimonies from captured Russian occupiers who had been mobilised in April. Source: The Security Service of Ukraine Details: They were promised big money and relatively quiet tasks: clearing rubble and regulating the streets in the so-called "LDPR" [self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics], transporting and loading the dead and wounded, as well as to be on duty at checkpoints.