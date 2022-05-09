Tanks, missiles and dogs: See what Russia brought to its Victory Day parade

Participants wearing historical uniforms ride in WWII-era motorcycles adorned with stickers of the letter Z, which has become a symbol of support for Russian military action in Ukraine. (Rostislav Netisov/AFP via Getty Images)

A Soviet-era T-34 tank and other military vehicles roll through the city of Novosibirsk on May 9, 2022. (Rostislav Netisov/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu crosses himself as he drives to attend the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 9, 2022, marking the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Participants wearing historical uniforms ride in WWII-era vehicles in the far eastern city of Vladivostok on May 9, 2022. (Pavel Korolyov/AFP via Getty Images)

A security service officer aims his sniper rifle securing the area during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 9, 2022. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Participants wearing historical uniforms take part in the military parade marking the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in WWII, in the far eastern city of Vladivostok. (Pavel Korolyov/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian Tornado-S multiple rocket launchers parade through Red Square. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)

A Russian Rosguardia, or National Guard, soldier walks past a military poster prior to the Victory Day military parade in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

MSTA-S self-propelled howitzers parade through central Moscow as Russia celebrates the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany during World War II. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian S-400 missile air defense systems are seen during the parade. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian servicemen march on Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)

A Russian Tor-M2 tactical surface-to-air missile system parades through Red Square. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian T-72B3M tanks ride through Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9, 2022. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)

A Russian T-14 Armata tank rolls through Red Square. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launcher parades through Red Square. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)

A Russian Buk-M3 air defense missile system takes part in Russia's Victory Day parade. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)

Shouts of “Hurrah!” echoed through Moscow’s Red Square on Monday from thousands of troops and veterans as Russia celebrated Victory Day, marking the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany 77 years ago to end World War II in Europe.

Missiles, tanks and other armored vehicles rumbled over the cobblestones in the annual military parade, and thousands of troops marched in tight formation as President Vladimir Putin watched with other dignitaries.

In a speech, he cited the Russian troops currently fighting in Ukraine and called for a minute of silence to honor the soldiers who died there.

Victory Day, held every May 9, is Russia’s most important holiday, celebrated across the country and in many of the nations of the former Soviet Union with parades, concerts and fireworks. Russians march with portraits of the so-called Immortal Regiment — their relatives who fought in WWII. Putin joined the march and carried a photo of his father.

The Soviet Union lost a staggering 27 million people in the war, which it calls the Great Patriotic War.