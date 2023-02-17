Tanner Horner indicted on murder, kidnapping charges in death of 7-year-old Athena Strand

Tanner Horner, the FedEx contract driver accused of killing 7-year-old Athena Strand, was indicted Thursday by a Wise County grand jury on charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Horner, 31, of Fort Worth, was arrested on Dec. 2 after authorities said he confessed to the crime and told them where to find Athena’s body. He remains in the Wise County Jail with bond set at $1.5 million.

Athena’s mother, Maitlyn Gandy, released a statement Thursday saying, “I would like to thank the Wise County grand jury for their role in this process. Hearing the facts and circumstances of my 7-year-old daughter’s kidnapping and murder was undoubtedly very difficult for them. I want them to know that their work is deeply appreciated.

“Tanner Horner’s indictment is the beginning of a long road through the justice system,” Gandy said. “I appreciate everyone’s continued support and for keeping Athena’s name and memory alive. Please take a moment to hug your children and loved ones. No one is promised another day.”

A family photo of 7-year-old Athena Strand, who authorities say was kidnapped and killed by a FedEx driver in Wise County, Texas.

Horner was delivering a Christmas gift of Barbies for Athena to her father’s North Texas home on Nov. 30 when he kidnapped the child and put her in the back of his FedEx truck, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. Horner told investigators that he had backed into Athena with the truck and even though she wasn’t seriously injured, he took her and killed her because he was afraid she would tell her father about the accident, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Horner told investigators that he tried unsuccessfully to break the girl’s neck and then strangled her with his hands. He dumped her body on a Trinity River bank, authorities said.

Officials and members of the community searched for Athena for two days before a tip led law enforcement to investigate Horner and find security video recorded inside his van that showed him with the girl.

Maitlyn Gandy, mother of Athena Strand, speaks during a press conference with attorney Benson Varghese, right, on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Wise County Courthouse in Decatur. Gandy presented the box, left, that was delivered by the FedEx driver on the day 7-year-old was abducted and killed. Inside was a Christmas present of Barbies for Athena..

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin has said he’s talked to prosecutors about seeking the death penalty in the case.

Horner also is charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child in Tarrant County, which are unrelated to Athena’s case. Few details of those allegations have been released, but the charges stem from incidents that occurred in 2013 and were investigated by Fort Worth police.