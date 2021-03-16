Tanner man indicted in 2019 fatal wreck

Mar. 15—A Tanner man was arrested Friday on multiple charges stemming from a wreck in 2019 that killed a person, records show.

Jesus Ramirez-Francisco, 26, was indicted by a Limestone County grand jury in February 2020 on charges of reckless manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a drivers license. He was arrested by Limestone County sheriff's deputies Friday.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the wreck occurred just before 9 p.m. July 18, 2019, on Moyers Road between Hine Street and Sommers Road. Johnson said Ramirez-Francisco was heading eastbound on Moyers while under the influence of alcohol and crossed the center line of the road, striking a westbound vehicle head-on.

A witness saw Ramirez-Francisco attempt to flee the scene on foot, Johnson said. Arrest records show Ramirez-Francisco was arrested and charged with DUI (alcohol) and leaving the scene of an accident.