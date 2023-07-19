Tanner’s, Peach Tree and more KC area restaurants cited with health code violations

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can email Jenna Thompson jthompson@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations:

Peach Tree Buffet, 6800 Eastwood Trafficway, had 12 critical violations during a routine July 14 inspection.

RC’s Restaurant & Lounge, 330 E. 135th St., had 10 critical violations during a routine July 14 inspection.

Tanner’s Bar & Grill, 11134 Holmes Road, had nine critical violations during a routine July 13 inspection.

Hy-Vee, 5330 N.W. 64th St., had eight critical violations during a routine July 17 inspection.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited this operation for seven priority health code violations (direct links to the report is not available):

China King, 22068 66th St., Shawnee, had seven violations during a July 17 routine inspection.