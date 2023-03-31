Tanner woman charged with identity theft had numerous previous charges

Mar. 31—A Tanner woman charged in Morgan County this week with identity theft has in the last four years been charged with 14 other crimes in four other counties.

Jennifer Leann Campbell, 42, was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Morgan County Jail on $30,000 bond. According to a previous arrest report in Birmingham, she also uses an alias of Jessica Leann Campbell.

The Morgan County charge arose when a Decatur resident in September 2021 reported that the resident's name and other personal identifying information were being used to open accounts and obtain loans.

On June 30, 2022, the same resident discovered someone had "used the victim's Alabama driver's license and personal identifying information to rent the U-Haul vehicle" in Vestavia Hills the previous year, according to Decatur police. An investigation, according to police, revealed Campbell was the person who rented the U-Haul.

According to court records, Campbell since 2019 has been charged with identity theft one other time. She has been charged seven times with possession of a forged instrument, three times with property theft, once with receiving stolen property, once with trafficking stolen goods and once with illegal possession of a stolen credit card.

Before Wednesday's Morgan County charge, Campbell had also been charged over the last four years in Jefferson, Madison, Shelby and Limestone counties.

Several of the charges are pending and some were dismissed when she pleaded guilty to related crimes.

She was indicted for theft in Limestone County on Monday and was released from jail after posting a $1,500 bond. She was sentenced as a habitual offender in Madison County on a previous identity theft charge in 2020, but received no prison time.

She was first charged with a felony in Alabama, for a theft in Cullman County, in 2002, and her five-year prison sentence after a guilty plea was suspended. In 2006 she received a one-year prison sentence for fraudulent use of a credit card in Jefferson County, and in 2008 she pleaded guilty to a Lauderdale County theft and received jail time.

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.