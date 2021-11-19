Tansi woman charged with CO auto burglaries

Nov. 18—A Lake Tansi woman faces charges relating to the burglary and theft of two vehicles parked at a Crab Orchard convenience store earlier in the day.

Property taken in the burglaries were recovered.

Christa Lachelle Melcher, 34, Chief Daybreak Dr., is charged with to counts of burglary (auto) and two counts of theft of property, according to Deputy Jacob Moore's report.

Melcher was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and the charges stem from incidents in the parking lot of Liberty Market in Crab Orchard around 11:30 a.m. the same day.

It was reported a woman entered two unlocked vehicles in the parking lot of the convenience store, and among items stolen were a GPS unit and two cellphones. Amount of loss was placed just less than $500.

Moore wrote in his report that deputies worked on the case throughout the day and developed information that the suspect might be traveling in a Ford F-150 pickup.

He spotted the vehicle traveling through the intersection of Peavine Rd./Milo Lemert Bypass and Hwy. 70 E. and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Hwy. 70 E. and Rock Quarry Rd.

He was joined at the stop the Crossville Police Lt. Dustin Lester, who questioned four occupants of the truck. They were assisted later by Deputies Morgan Alvarez and Kayla Rucker.

All occupants agreed to a search of the vehicle and themselves. During that search, two cellphones and a GPS unit were recovered from a purse.

This led to the arrest of Melcher and release of the other three occupants of the pickup.

In an unrelated incident, sheriff's deputies three days earlier responded to a reported domestic violence call on Elizabeth St. in Crab Orchard and met with Melcher, who said she had been the victim of an assault.

All persons present were questioned but no evidence of an assault was found and no arrest was made.

Melcher was placed under $15,000 bond on the burglary and theft charges and will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com