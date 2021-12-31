Tansi woman pleads to auto burglaries

Dec. 30—A Lake Tansi woman arrested last month pleaded guilty by information in Cumberland County Criminal Court less than 30 days after her arrest and received a two-year suspended sentence.

Crysta L. Melcher, 34, Chief Daybreak Dr., pleaded guilty to two counts of auto burglary that occurred in the parking lot of Liberty Market in Crab Orchard on Nov 11.

It was reported to sheriff's deputies that a woman had entered two unlocked vehicles in the parking lot of the convenience store and had stole a GPS unit, two cell phones and other items.

The burglary was reported to Deputy Jacob Moore around 11:30 a.m. and by 6:30 p.m., Melcher was in custody and two cellphones and a GPS unit were recovered from her purse.

Melcher is to serve the two-year sentence on supervised probation and the sentence is to be served after a sentence in Jefferson County is completed. Melcher is reported to undergo a 90-day recovery program as part of her probation requirements. Restitution in the case is to be determined.

In other cases on the docket, the following pleas were entered:

—Patrick Deshaun Angel, 32, charged with two counts of domestic assault, pled guilty to one count and received an 11-month and 29-day sentence to serve as a Range 1 offender at 75% and with sentences in Loudon and Roane counties. Second count was dropped. The incident stems from an incident July 30, 2019, investigated by Trooper Jake Bramer, Deputy Dakota Rucker and Knoxville police.

—Devin Cody Stokes, 25, charged with simple possession of meth stemming from a March 30, 2019, traffic stop by Trooper Jake Bramer, pled guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 30 days in jail on weekends and was fined $750. He is being given credit for five days already served.

—Jeffery Lynn Tabor, 42, charged with driving under the influence, resisting a stop, arrest or search and violation of the implied consent law, pled guilty to driving under the influence and is to serve 48 hours in jail with credit for time already served, was fined $350 with court costs waived. Remaining charges were dropped. Tabor was arrested Aug. 11, 2020, by Crossville Police Ptl. Tyrel Lorenz and Samantha Seay.

—David Shane Abbott, 47, pled guilty to an information charging possession of marijuana for resale stemming from an Aug. 24 2020, traffic stop by Trooper Jake Bramer and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. He was given credit for six days served in jail, had fine and court costs waived and forfeited a weapon seized during the traffic stop.

—Brittany Ann Baker, 23, pled guilty to an information charging possession of more than , 5 grams of marijuana for sell or delivery and received an eight-year sentence to be served on supervised probation, concurrent with General Sessions Court case. The charge stems from her arrest after she reported her vehicle stolen.

—Kasie Nicole Hudgens 30, pled guilty to an information charging possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent, two counts of misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and driving under the influence. The offenses occurred on Feb. 21, March 4 and Sept. 15 of this year. Hudgens received a nine-year suspended sentence to be served under house arrest supervision of community corrections, is to serve 48 hours in jail with credit for 25 days already served and was fined $2,000. Hudgens is a Range 1 offender and under state law is to serve any sentence at 30%.

—Scott Charles King, 44, pled guilty to an information charging aggravated assault occurring on July 29, 2020, and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation as a Range 1 offender. King is being given credit for 21 days already served in jail. King was charged with putting his hands around the throat of a woman during a domestic incident occurring in the area of Washington St. and Pigeon Ridge Rd.

—Codie Franklin Moore, 26, pled guilty to an information charging aggravated burglary and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The charge stems from a Nov. 29 incident in connection with the burglary of a Claysville residence during which a backpack and cell phone were among items taken. Moore is to pay $1,590 restitution.

—Autumn Fawn Templeton, 36, pled guilty to an information charging introducing contraband into a penal institution and received a three-year sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender under state law. Fine and court costs were waived. Templeton pled guilty to be caught with heroin in the jail when she was taken into custody on an unrelated charge.

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle.