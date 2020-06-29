Tantus Technologies Wins EPA Contract for Agile Development, O&M, and User Support

ARLINGTON, Va., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantus Technologies, Inc. (Tantus) is excited to announce its latest contract award for Agile Development, Operations & Maintenance (O&M), and User Support at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Within the Office of Air Quality Planning and Standards (OAQPS), Tantus will help improve several of EPA's highly visible and mission-critical information systems. These systems support EPA's regulatory mission with millions of data sets, calculations, and reports that determine compliance with important federal legislation.

"We're looking forward to supporting the EPA. This work touches valuable environmental information like the Air Quality Index and aligns to Tantus' mission to make 'Our World, Better,'" says Tantus CEO, Buck Keswani. Tantus' work under this contract will help gather, store, host, and maintain information needed by the public, the media, and other federal agencies (and their applications) to better understand and protect the environment.

Tantus provides technology and business solutions to solve the federal government's health, financial, and transportation challenges. The company brings nearly two decades of experience collaborating with government to make "Our World, Better," delivering solutions that span Artificial Intelligence, Agile, Human Centered Design, DevOps, Strategy Realization, Program/Project Management, and Cyber Security. Recognized by The Washington Post as a "Top Workplace" two years in a row, Tantus realizes its core value of "Do the Right Thing" with a robust community service program focused on improving the lives of children and young women diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions.

