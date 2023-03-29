Tanya Brown, sister of Nicole Brown Simpson, to speak in Fayetteville about domestic violence

Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister Tanya Brown is scheduled to appear at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Huff Concert Hall at Methodist University to give a talk about domestic violence and participate in a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of domestic violence.

Her topic is “Domestic Violence Awareness, Prevention and the National Spotlight." The event is free and open to the general public, said Wendy Vonnegut, the director of the Legal Studies Program at Methodist University.

Author, public speaker and mental health advocate Tanya Brown is scheduled to speak at Methodist University on Thursday about domestic violence and to participate in a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of domestic violence. She is the youngest sister of Nicole Brown Simpson.

Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ronald Goldman, were stabbed to death in 1994. Nicole’s husband, retired professional football star O.J. Simpson, was charged with murdering them. Although a jury in 1995 acquitted O.J. Simpson in a criminal trial, another jury in a civil lawsuit concluded that he was liable for the deaths.

O.J. Simpson had previously been convicted in 1989 of misdemeanor spousal abuse of Nicole Brown Simpson. The Los Angeles Times reported in 1994 that in the 1989 incident, law enforcement documents said Simpson punched and kicked his wife; she told the police he had threatened to kill her; and the police had been to their home eight times prior for domestic disturbance incidents.

O.J. Simpson later served nine years in prison for armed robbery.

Brown says on her website that after Nicole Brown Simpson was killed, she struggled with grief, stress and anxiety and attempted suicide in 2004. Now she is an advocate for mental health and for helping people avoid and get away from domestic violence situations.

She has published two books: “Finding Peace Amid the Chaos: My Escape From Depression and Suicide,” and “The Seven Characters of Abuse: Domestic Violence: Where It Starts & Where It Can End.”

Methodist University arranged Brown’s visit, Vonnegut said, with funding provided by graduate Darl Champion Jr. for the school’s Criminal Justice program to bring public speakers. Champion now has a law firm in Georgia.

