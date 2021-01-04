Tanya Roberts is still alive, representative says after previously announcing her death
In a bizarre twist, actress Tanya Roberts' representative has told TMZ she is still alive one day after announcing her death.
Mike Pingel, a representative for the A View to a Kill and That '70s Show star, previously announced that she died on Sunday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I'm devastated." But on Monday afternoon, TMZ reported that "her rep now says she's alive, despite the rep not only telling TMZ she died, but sending out a press release with that information."
According to the report, Pingel told TMZ that Roberts' husband, Lance, received a call from the hospital on Monday saying that she is still alive. "Pingel said Lance truly believed Tanya had died," TMZ writes, noting Pingel previously provided a quote from Roberts' husband describing her "last moments." The report also says that friends of the family received calls from Roberts' husband on Sunday informing them that she had died.
The initial news of Roberts' supposed death was widely reported by outlets including The Associated Press, and it prompted former co-stars like Topher Grace and the producers of the James Bond films to pay tribute.
