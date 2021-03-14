Tanzania cops arrest man for reporting that president is ill

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TOM ODULA
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzanian police have arrested a man for circulating posts saying that President John Magufuli is in ill health.

Magufuli has not been seen in public for two weeks, sparking unconfirmed reports from opposition leaders that he is unwell and incapacitated.

At least one man was arrested for allegedly spreading false reports that Magufuli was seriously ill in the Kinondoni area of Dar es Salaam, Regional Police Commissioner for Kinondoni Ramadhani Kingai said at a press conference Saturday.

“There are a lot more who have been spreading false statements. We will arrest them all,” Kingai said.

Prime Minister Hassan Majaliwa has denied that Magufuli is unwell or battling COVID-19. The prime minister said Friday that Magufuli, who has not been seen in public for 15 days, had asked him to convey his greetings to residents in the country’s southern town of Njombe.

“The president has a lot to do,” he said, adding that the president had delegated some duties to his aides.

The constitutional affairs minister said Tanzanians who are posting on social media that the president is incapacitated are violating the country's cybercrime law. Human rights groups say the cybercrime law is one of several that Magufuli's government uses to suppress freedom of expression.

“A head of state is not a head of a jogging club who should always be around taking selfies,” Constitutional Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba posted on his social media accounts.

“Those who are breaking the law, think about what the penal code says on cybercrime. The government is monitoring,” he said.

Magufuli is one of Africa’s most prominent COVID-19 skeptics. Last year he said the disease had been eradicated from Tanzania by three days of national prayer. He cast doubt on tests to determine COVID-19 discouraged Tanzanians from wearing masks, keeping a distance from others, and the use of vaccines to combat the disease.

Magufuli’s absence is unusual as he is known for frequent public speeches and appearances on state television several times a week.

Opposition politicians raised questions about the president’s health after at least one official close to him died recently.

Magufuli was last seen in public on Feb. 27 at the swearing-in ceremony of his chief of staff. The event was at the State House government offices in Dar es Salaam, the East African country’s largest city.

Exiled opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who lost the October presidential election to Magufuli, claimed in a series of tweets last week that the president had been flown to India in critical condition after first being taken to neighboring Kenya for COVID-19 treatment.

Lissu lives in Belgium after a government crackdown on opposition politicians who were calling for peaceful protests over alleged massive voting irregularities.

Recommended Stories

  • Kenyan veteran opposition leader Odinga out of hospital

    Kenya's veteran opposition leader and former prime minister Raila Odinga said on Sunday he had been discharged from hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19.

  • Africans rethink big, bountiful weddings as pandemic bites

    The moment of truth for Ivan Arinaitwe came when he had to choose among many relatives and friends whom to invite to his wedding. No matter how he tried, it would be hard to achieve Uganda's recommended “scientific” wedding, slimmed down for the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Gene editing will boost intelligence 'within a few decades': Walter Isaacson

    Best-selling author Walter Isaacson predicts that "within a few decades" gene editing will not only cure disease and modify physical features but enhance complex features of an individual's identity, such as memory and intelligence.

  • Kenya withdraws from ICJ case over Somalia sea border at last minute

    Hearings at the world court over the maritime dispute are due to start on Monday.

  • WH says holding AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots for Americans

    The New York Times reported this week that tens of millions of doses have already been produced in the United States and are sitting in production facilities unused.AstraZeneca Plc is preparing to file for U.S. emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine later this month or early April after accumulating enough data to judge the inoculation's efficacy, sources with knowledge of the ongoing clinical trial told Reuters on Friday.The U.S. stance could jeopardize AstraZeneca’s attempts to come closer to delivering on its contractual obligation with the EU of 180 million doses in the second quarter.AstraZeneca told the EU earlier this year it would cut its supplies in the second quarter by at least half to less than 90 million doses, EU sources told Reuters, after a bigger reduction in the first three months of the year.U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the government will first give Americans COVID-19 vaccines, but any surplus would be shared with the world."A number of countries... have requested doses from the United States and we have not provided doses from the U.S. government to anyone," Psaki said on Friday.

  • AP Interview: Minister says Afghan forces can hold their own

    Afghanistan’s interior minister said Saturday that Afghan security forces can hold their ground even if U.S. troops withdraw, challenging a warning from the United States predicting a withdrawal would yield quick territorial gains to the Taliban. Masoud Andarabi's comments in an interview Saturday with The Associated Press were the first government reaction to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's warning issued in a sharply worded letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani last weekend. In the letter pressing Ghani to step up efforts to make peace with the Taliban, Blinken said, “I am concerned the security situation will worsen and that the Taliban could make rapid territorial gains” after the American military withdraws.

  • Thousands protest against gov't on eve of Dutch election

    On the eve of the Netherlands' general election, some 2,000 people gathered in The Hague on Sunday to protest against the government and its tough coronavirus lockdown. Another demonstrator carried a makeshift set of stocks with a photo of Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s head stuck in the middle and a sign saying: “If you love the Netherlands, vote them out.” Trains heading to The Hague were halted to prevent more people making their way to the city.

  • U.S. will not resume assistance to Ethiopia for most security programs

    The State Department on Friday said Washington has decided not to lift the pause in assistance to Ethiopia for most programs in the security sector, days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described acts in Tigray as ethnic cleansing. State Department spokesman Ned Price said that while the United States has decided to resume certain types of assistance, including that related to global health and food security, assistance for other programs and most programs in the security sector would remain paused.

  • Italy's Piedmont region temporarily suspends AstraZeneca shots

    Italy's northern region of Piedmont said on Sunday said it would temporarily suspend AstraZeneca coronavirus shots after a teacher from the town of Biella died following his vaccination on Saturday. The decision, following similar moves elsewhere in Europe, was precautionary and the region was awaiting the results of checks which will verify the batch that was used and whether there is a connection between the death and the vaccination, the regional government said in an online statement. Italy's medicine authority Aifa on Thursday banned the use of one batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • U.S. surpasses 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

    The U.S. has now administered more than 101 million doses of coronavirus vaccine — with almost 20% of the population having received at least one dose and over 10% of the population fully vaccinated. Why it matters: The milestone comes as the U.S. speeds up its vaccine rollout. President Biden on Thursday directed states and tribal governments to designate all adult Americans eligible for a vaccine no later than May 1. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Pfizer — the first available COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. — received its emergency use authorization in December. Moderna received its EUA a few weeks later and Johnson & Johnson got its green light in February. The three vaccines have helped speed up rollout. Biden said in early March that the U.S. would have enough vaccine doses for 300 million Americans by the end of May. His previously promised timeline was the end of July.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • British tabloids and their "invisible contract" with the royals

    This week's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shone a light on the ways London's tabloid newspapers have come to box the royal family into "a trapping environment."

  • At least 100 protesters detained in Portland, Oregon; police charge 13

    Portland police detained a crowd of at least 100 protesters Friday night at a demonstration, halting the march minutes after it started, the Oregonian/Oregonlive.com reported.

  • The Little-Known History Behind the People of Color Who Joined the Royal Family Long Before Meghan

    The Royal Family's treatment of Meghan Markle has prompted comparisons with the way Queen Victoria treated several people of color she adopted as "godchildren"

  • How to 'defund' the police when violence is rising? A Michigan city struggles for answers

    “If you take away resources from the police, that takes away an opportunity for us to get justice,” the father of a slain girl said.

  • Bubble watch: Whose spots did Georgetown, Oregon State just steal?

    Conference tournament wins from the Hoyas and Beavers were bad news for two unlucky teams on the NCAA tournament bubble.

  • Tennis superstar Serena Williams lists California mansion for $7.5 million. Have a look

    The mansion, which rests between Beverly Hills and Studio City, happens to be elevator-equipped.

  • Michael Cohen tweets story warning that his meetings with DA are ‘not good news’ for Trump

    Manhattan DA investigating whether ex-president or his company committed tax fraud, insurance fraud or falsification of business records

  • Several detained at vigil for woman murdered in London

    The disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has triggered a wave of accounts from women about the dangers they have felt and experienced when walking streets alone at night, accompanied by calls for action.As night fell on Saturday, around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site in Clapham, south London, to pay their respects and protest at the lack of security they felt when out alone, with some chanting "shame on you" at police as they made arrests.As tensions mounted, Reuters witnesses saw police drag several women away from the gathering on Clapham Common.Campaign groups had wanted to organize a formal vigil to commemorate Everard to take place on Saturday evening near where she disappeared.However, organizers canceled the vigil on Saturday morning after police warned them that they could risk arrest for breaching COVID restrictions on outdoor social gatherings.Police discovered Everard's body on Wednesday (March 10) in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of London. The court heard that her body was found in a builder's refuse bag, and was identified using dental records.Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court on Saturday after being charged with Everard's kidnap and murder.Couzens's lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges of kidnap and murder ahead of a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens remains in custody.

  • Mitch McConnell has been accused of making 'silly' and 'cynical' remarks about Democrats, who he said were trying to take credit for stimulus efforts

    The Senate Minority Leader said last week said Democrats were trying to take credit for an economic recovery that began under President Trump. His remarks have been criticized.

  • NBA stars like Kevin Durant and Kyle Lowry are increasingly pouring money into startups for the thrill of investing and a chance to break down barriers for people of color

    In the last two months alone, a broad range of startups have gotten funding from NBA all-stars like Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook.