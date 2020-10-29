Tanzania elections: Opposition leader Tundu Lissu 'won't accept poll results'

Voters were taking part in presidential and parliamentary elections

Tanzania's main opposition presidential candidate has said he will not accept the result of Wednesday's election because of voting irregularities.

"Whatever happened yesterday was not an election," Tundu Lissu told journalists in the main city Dar es Salaam.

Responding to earlier criticisms, the electoral commission said on Wednesday that the accusations were unfounded.

Mr Lissu was one of 14 candidates challenging President John Magufuli whose party has governed for decades.

Admired by some for his no-nonsense approach, Mr Magufuli's first term was marred by allegations from rights groups that he was restricting democratic freedoms.

On both Tuesday and Wednesday, internet users reported that WhatsApp and Twitter, among other phone apps, had been blocked.

Voting itself was calm and peaceful on the mainland after reports of violence on one island of the semi-autonomous archipelago of Zanzibar on Tuesday

"We didn't have an election last night based on international best practice and by Tanzanian laws. It's a gang that has decided to stay in power by hook or by crook," Mr Lissu is quoted as saying by the AFP news agency.