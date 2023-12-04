Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan cuts short COP28 trip amid deadly floods

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is cutting short her attendance at the COP28 climate summit amid deadly floods and landslides back home.

At least 50 people in the northern Hanang region died after disaster struck over the weekend, the leader's spokesperson said.

Zuhura Yunus said President Samia will return to Tanzania "as soon as possible" to deal with the situation.

Around 5,600 people have been affected, Ms Yunus said, citing local reports.

Homes and infrastructure were damaged by the heavy rains, which have also had an impact on farmland directly threatening the people's livelihoods.

Four hundred rescue workers have been sent to Hanang region, the government said. However, in a statement released on Monday, Ms Yunus said the rescuers are operating under challenging conditions, such as defective telecommunications and blocked, damaged roads.

"President Samia, who has been in Dubai for the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP28) has decided to cut her trip short and arrive in the country as soon as possible to deal with this disaster," Ms Yunus wrote in a statement.

President Samia was among the dozens of world leaders who gathered at the major UN summit to discuss tackling climate change.

COP28 began on 30 November and will run until 12 December.

Ms Yunus said the president has ordered her government to pay for the funerals of those killed by the flooding and landslides. She also directed the government to cover hospital fees for the wounded and temporary housing for those whose homes were "washed away".

Dr Godwin Mollel, Tanzania's Deputy Minister of Health said: "We have a team of doctors and medical officers deployed. The services are much better and many of the patients are progressing well."

Flooding is said to be the greatest natural hazard in Tanzania, affecting tens of thousands of people each year.

East Africa has been badly hit by floods and landslides in 2023, partly caused by the El Niño weather phenomenon.

Last month in Tanzania, higher than usual rainfall resulted in deaths and destruction to property in the main city, Dar es Salaam, and some other areas.

Crops in some parts of the country have been washed away, affecting people's livelihoods.

Tanzania's meteorology agency has warned that the rains will continue this month.