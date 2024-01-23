Tanzania: Kilimanjaro charity trekkers left stranded

A group of charity trekkers say they were left stranded in Tanzania by trip organisers after they paid thousands of pounds.

Twenty-six hikers paid Eryri-based Aspire Adventures up to £3,500 each to scale Africa's highest mountain, Kilimanjaro.

But on Friday, as they arrived in Tanzania, they received an email to say no services would be provided.

Aspire Adventures has been contacted for comment.

Most of the group were raising money for Hope4, which helps Ukrainian refugees and orphans in Moldova.

Between them they had paid tens of thousands of pounds to Aspire Adventures, in Brynrefail, Gwynedd, to cover costs for accommodation, equipment and guides.

Jason Rawles, who owns Aspire Adventures, was supposed to be joining the group on the expedition on Friday morning.

But he sent an email instead as they started to arrive in Tanzania, telling them his company was no longer able to provide the services and assistance they had paid for.

The email, seen by BBC Wales, said the firm had been "hit by a series of events outside of our control".

Mr Rawles continued: "I have tried everything, and I do mean everything.

"We have now just run out of options and cash flow is just one of many things that have happened all at the same time."

Mr Rawles wrote he was "desperately sorry", adding: "The reality is we cannot make payment for what is needed for your Kilimanjaro trip."

Lea Turner, one of the trustees of the Hope4 Charity, was on her way to Africa to join the expedition when she saw the email.

She said she was "in tears" and felt "responsible" after leading the way on booking the trip.

But she added the group had all been "determined" to carry on regardless.

They managed to get $80,000 (£63,180) together to pay the bills, borrowing money from relatives and savings.

They have also set up an online fundraising page to help make the shortfall, with any surplus donations going to Hope4.

They are now three days into the mountain ascent.

An automated email response from Jason Rawles and Aspire Adventures says the company is taking a break until March.

It goes on to say that it is the company's "intention" to deliver any trips booked from April onwards, but adds: "All social media channels are deactivated in the meantime."

Aspire Adventures was founded by Jason Rawles in 2013, and organises expeditions to locations including Tanzania, Nepal and Mont Blanc in France.

North Wales Police said it had received correspondence from Hope4 and was reviewing that information.

"At this time, it would not be appropriate to comment any further," the force said.