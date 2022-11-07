Tanzania Precision Air crash: 'I tried to save pilots but was knocked unconscious'

Athuman Mtulya - BBC News Swahili, Dar es Salaam
·2 min read

A fisherman who was one of the first responders at the site of Sunday's plane crash, which killed 19 people in Tanzania's Lake Victoria, has described how he tried to save the pilots stuck in the cockpit and how he nearly lost his life trying to rescue them.

Interviewed from his hospital bed in the lakeside town of Bukoba, Majaliwa Jackson said he panicked as he saw the passenger plane approach from the wrong direction, before plunging into the lake.

He rushed to the scene with three fellow fishermen and helped to open the rear door by smashing it with a rowing oar which helped passengers who were seated towards the rear of the plane to be rescued.

Mr Jackson said he then moved to the front and dived into the water. He and one of the pilots then communicated with each other by making signs through the cockpit window.

"He directed me to break the window screen. I emerged from the water and asked airport security, who had arrived, if they have any tools that we can use to smash the screen.

"They gave me an axe, but I was stopped by a man with a public announcement speaker from going down and smashing the screen. He said they were already in communication with the pilots and there was no water leakage in the cockpit," Mr Jackson said.

He added that after being stopped he "dived back and waved goodbye to the pilot".

But the pilot then indicated that he still wanted to be rescued.

"He pointed out the cockpit emergency door to me. I swam back up and took a rope and tied it to the door and we tried to pull it with other boats, but the rope broke and hit me in the face and knocked me unconscious. The next thing I know I am here at the hospital," Mr Jackson said.

Both pilots are among the 19 confirmed fatalities after the plane - operated by Precision Air, Tanzania's largest private airline - crashed near the shore of the lake.

Of the 43 people on board there were 24 survivors, according to Precision Air.

A funeral service for the 19 victims being held at the local football stadium in Bukoba.

Tanzania's Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa is among hundreds of people attending the service.

Earlier, he said an extensive investigation would be carried to establish the cause of the crash.

The plane left the commercial capital Dar es Salaam on Sunday and made a scheduled stop at Mwanza before it crashed at around 08.50 local time (05:50 GMT) as it was approaching Bukoba airport.

The airport has been closed until further notice.

map
map

Recommended Stories

  • Loss and damage: Fight over human harm, huge climate costs

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — It was a total loss — the type that is usually glossed over in big impersonal statistics like $40 billion in damage from this summer's Pakistan floods that put one-third of the nation underwater. “We lost everything, our home and our possessions,” said Taj Mai, a mother of seven who is four months pregnant and in a flood relief camp in Pakistan’s Punjab province. This is the human side of a contentious issue that will likely dominate climate negotiations in Egypt this month.

  • World leaders gather to talk climate amid many distractions

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — More than 100 world leaders are about to discuss a worsening problem that scientists’ call Earth’s biggest challenge, yet observers say it will be hard to make progress given all that is happening in the world. Nearly 50 heads of states or governments on Monday will take the stage in the first day of “high-level” international climate talks in Egypt with more to come in the following days. Much of the focus will be on national leaders telling their stories of being devastated by climate disasters, culminating on Tuesday with a speech by Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Sharif, whose country’s summer flood caused at least $40 billion in damage and displaced millions of people.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Wants Iran Punished for Helping Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Iran must be punished for what he called its “complicity in Russian terror” and accused the regime in Tehran of helping to prolong the war and exacerbate its impact on food and energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying

  • Biden's alliance with the left has worked, but will it last?

    Democrats are bracing for losses in Tuesday's elections that could cost them their majorities in the House and Senate, an outcome certain to fuel questions about the party's direction as Biden considers another run for the White House. Republicans, bullish on their chances of winning back power, are preparing an onslaught of investigations into Biden's administration and are certain to try and unravel his legislative achievements.

  • Biden, Obama attend campaign rally for Dems in Philadelphia

    President Biden and former President Barack Obama spoke at a campaign rally in Philadelphia for Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and senatorial candidate John Fetterman.

  • 5 killed in fiery freeway crash north of Los Angeles, police say

    The crash occurred on the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County.

  • Wrong-way driver causes deadly crash on I-4, troopers say

    The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly early morning crash in Orange County.

  • Major update: CHP provides details on crash that killed 5 near Mugu Rock Sunday

    A head-on crash killed five people Sunday, but it's not clear which vehicle was at fault.

  • Tanzanian Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria

    At least 19 people have died and 24 survived after a plane plunged into Africa's largest lake.

  • Eddie's Classic Collection Explored

    This ridiculous gathering of American vintage automobiles is a jaw-dropping sight for nearly any enthusiast.

  • Elon Musk Sends a Message to Tesla Shareholders, Fans

    The CEO of the EV maker has been focused for several weeks on the social network Twitter, his new acquisition.

  • Top 9 Muscle Car Renderings

    People have been inspired to remake or morph their favorite cars into something new, for better or worse, here are some highlights.

  • A North Carolina teen said she jumped out of her Lyft ride after the the driver made inappropriate comments and sprayed an unknown substance inside the car: report

    Eziya Bowden said she was "feeling drugged" and jumped out of the moving car after she said the driver would not let her out.

  • Ford's 2023 Transit Trail van made for DIY adventure seekers on a budget

    Ford announced its new 2023 Transit Trail van, developed for adventure seekers on a budget who are willing to do-it-yourself.

  • How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle?

    The high gas costs we were all subject to this year has more and more people thinking about making the switch from a traditional gas-powered car to an electric car instead. Admittedly, purchasing an electric vehicle (EV) will likely come with a higher upfront cost, but you could qualify for a tax credit if you buy one. While you're browsing dealer websites and reworking your budget to see if you can afford an electric car, don't forget to also account for your costs to charge its battery.

  • Volkswagen and Audi recall around 230,000 vehicles

    Volkswagen and Audi have been called to the NHTSA's office again, this time over tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) and an infotainment system voltage regulator.

  • When Will Supersonic Passenger Planes Come Back?

    Last week, we delved into the history of supersonic passenger planes — how they were developed, when and where they flew, and ultimately, what killed them. We also enumerated the many challenges facing the future of faster-than-sound passenger travel: noise, fuel consumption, and potentially outrageous per-passenger costs.

  • Police recover family’s car stolen from Seattle Children’s Hospital as child recovered from surgery

    Seattle police announced Saturday that they have recovered a vehicle that was stolen from a family while their 1-year-old child was recovering from brain surgery at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

  • How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...

  • Dodge’s electric muscle car emerges, and it will still rumble

    It's your last chance to get the gas-guzzling version before it takes its place in the history books. But don't worry, the electric version will still make noise