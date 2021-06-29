Tanzania profile - Media

Newspaper in Tanzania

Television is eroding radio's traditional dominance, and Tanzania has made the switch to digital TV.

Media ownership is highly concentrated. IPP Media and the state-run Tanzanian Broadcasting Corporation are major players.

Under former President John Magufuli, Tanzania suffered an "unprecedented decline" in press freedom, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Media outlets risked being suspended and those that displeased the government were deprived of state advertising.

Laws allow for harsh penalties for content deemed defamatory, seditious or illegal.

After taking office in March 2021, President Samia Suluhu Hassan lifted a ban on outlets whose licences were revoked under her predecessor.

The mainland and Zanzibar have separate media policies. Islanders can pick up broadcasts from the mainland and read the mainland press.

Around 25% of Tanzanians are online. Facebook is the most popular social platform.

Rules introduced in 2018 require bloggers and the owners of discussion platforms and streaming services to pay registration fees.

