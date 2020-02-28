Tanzania’s Ruling Party Expels Ex-Foreign Minister Ahead of Vote

(Bloomberg) --

Tanzania’s ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party expelled former Foreign Affairs Minister Bernard Membe amid internal rifts ahead of national elections in October.

Membe, who served as foreign affairs minister from 2007 to 2015, sought the CCM’s nomination to vie for the presidency at the last elections, but the party chose President John Magufuli instead.

Membe was ousted from the party on Friday for alleged “unethical conduct,” CCM spokesman Humphrey Polepole told reporters in the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam. Two former party secretaries generals, Abdulrahman Kinana and Yusuf Makamba, were censured by the central committee, which is headed by Magufuli.

