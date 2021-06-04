Tanzania says embassies, international agencies can import COVID-19 vaccines

FILE PHOTO: Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, inspects a guard of honour by the Kenya Defence Forces at State House in Nairobi
DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - Tanzania said on Friday embassies and international agencies can import COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate their citizens and staff against the coronavirus.

The move is part of a more proactive approach to tackling the disease following the death in March of President John Magufuli, who underplayed the pandemic and expressed scepticism of vaccines.[nL1N2LZ0KF}

The announcement came after experts presented President Samia Suluhu Hassan with a plan, including the issuing of vaccines in the country.

"President Samia (Suluhu Hassan) said embassies and international organisations have been permitted to import COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate their own nationals and staff to meet their countries and institution's requirements and remove barriers on their daily work," the presidency said in a statement.

The health ministry will coordinate the importation of vaccines for them, it added.

Tanzania is one of a handful of African countries that have not yet received vaccines, according to the World Health Organization.

The government reported 509 infections and 21 coronavirus-related deaths before it stopped reporting cases in May 2020. The experts have advised the government to resume publishing accurate statistics.

(Reporting by Nairobi newsroom; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

