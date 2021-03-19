Tanzania swears in Samia Suluhu Hassan as first female president

FILE PHOTO: Residents watch the television announcement of the death of Tanzania's President John Magufuli, addressed by Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Dar es Salaam
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in as president on Friday, becoming the first female head of state in the east African country after the death from heart disease of president John Magufuli, Africa's most vocal COVID-19 sceptic.

Hassan, 61, was sworn in at State House in the country's commercial capital Dar es Salaam. She assumes the presidency following Wednesday's announcement of the death of Magufuli after a more than a two-week absence from public life that drew speculation about his health.

In a statement, the presidency said Hassan would address the nation after being sworn in and would also hold a cabinet meeting.

The absence of Magufuli since Feb. 27 had sparked rumours he had contracted the disease, although officials had denied he was ill. Hassan said he had died of heart disease.

Described as a soft-spoken consensus-builder, Hassan will also be the country's first president born in Zanzibar, the archipelago that forms part of the union of the Republic of Tanzania.

Her leadership style is seen as a potential contrast from Magufuli, a brash populist who earned the nickname 'Bulldozer' for muscling through policies and who drew criticism for his intolerance of dissent, which his government denied.

The new president will be faced with the task of healing a country that was polarized during the Magufuli years, analysts said, and building her own political base to govern effectively.

Hassan will also be faced with a decision on whether to procure COVID-19 vaccines for the country of 58 million people. Under Magufuli, the government said it would not procure any vaccines until the country's own experts had reviewed them.

(Writing by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Omar Mohammed, Lincoln Feast Kim Coghill, William Maclean)

  • Tanzania's populist President John Magufuli has died at 61

    President John Magufuli of Tanzania, a prominent COVID-19 skeptic in Africa whose populist rule often cast his East African country in a harsh international spotlight, has died. Magufuli's death was announced on Wednesday by Vice President Samia Suluhu, who said the president died of heart failure. The vice president said that Magufuli died at a hospital in Dar es Salaam, the Indian Ocean port that is Tanzania's largest city.

  • Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes Tanzania's first woman president

    Samia Suluhu Hassan, 61, made history Friday when she was sworn in as Tanzania’s first female president at State House, the government offices in Dar es Salaam, the country's largest city. Dressed in a hijab and holding up a Quran with her right hand, Hassan took the oath of office, administered by Chief Justice Ibrahim Jumavowing, in which she vowed to uphold the constitution of the East African country. The inauguration was witnessed by members of the Cabinet and Tanzania's former presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Jakaya Kikwete and Abeid Karume.

  • John Magufuli: Tanzania's president and coronavirus sceptic dies aged 61

    Tanzania's President John Magufuli, one of Africa's most prominent coronavirus sceptics, has died aged 61, after a more than two-week absence from public life that led to speculation about his health. Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Wednesday that Mr Magufuli died from the heart disease that had plagued him for a decade. She said burial arrangements were under way and announced 14 days of mourning and the flying of flags at half-mast. State television broadcast mournful and religious songs. Mr Magufuli, had not been seen in public since Feb 27, sparking rumours that he had contracted Covid-19. Officials denied on March 12 that he had fallen ill amid reports that he had flown to Kenya for treatment for the virus. “Dear Tanzanians, it is sad to announce that today 17 March 2021 around 6pm we lost our brave leader, President John Magufuli who died from heart disease at Mzena hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was getting treatment," the vice president said on state broadcaster TBC. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said on Friday that he had spoken to Mr Magufuli, and blamed the narrative of the president's ailment on some "hateful" Tanzanians living abroad.

  • Tanzania's Hassan to make history as first female president

    Samia Suluhu Hassan is a soft-spoken, Muslim woman thrust from the obscure role of vice president to become Tanzania's first female leader after John Magufuli's sudden death.

  • In Tanzania, eyes turn to succession after president's death

    An opposition leader urged the immediate swearing in of Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan as successor, saying that would avoid a constitutional vacuum and prevent uncertainty. But by 2 p.m. local time (1100 GMT), more than 15 hours after Hassan announced Magufuli's death in an address to the nation, there was no official word on plans for her swearing in. The vice president will address the nation on Friday some time after 9:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) on burial arrangements for Magufuli, government spokesman Hassan Abbasi said on state TV on Thursday evening.

  • Death of Tanzania's Magufuli draws sorrow but ire from some

    News of the death of Tanzania's President John Magufuli drew mixed reactions; sorrow from many but bitterness from a critic who said he suffered during the president's rule which he said shrank the country's democratic space. Magufuli, one of Africa's most prominent COVID-19 skeptics died of heart failure, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced Wednesday night on national television. Hassan is expected to be sworn in to succeed Magufuli and complete his second five-year term which he had just started after winning elections late last year.

  • Tanzania's President John Magufuli dies, with a mixed legacy

    Tanzania is in mourning after the sudden passing of President John Magufuli. The official cause of death is a heart condition, though his dismissive attitude towards Covid-19 raised questions whether the coronavirus affected his demise. Straight-talking and no-nonsense, he championed infrastructure projects, but also cracked down on free speech and political opponents. Magafuli, 61, ruled for five years.

  • Tanzania's 'Bulldozer' president and COVID-19 sceptic dies

    Tanzania's President John Magufuli, admired by followers for his hostility to corruption and waste but regarded by foes as an irascible authoritarian intolerant of dissent and sceptical about COVID-19, has died aged 61. Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Wednesday he had died of heart illness, days after officials denied he had fallen ill amid rumours that he had contracted COVID-19. Mangufuli decried lockdowns, was sceptical of COVID-19 drugs and suggested vaccines may be part of a foreign plot to steal Africa's wealth.

