Tanzanian plane crash-lands into Lake Victoria

A Tanzanian passenger plane has crash-landed into Lake Victoria near the north-western town of Bukoba.

More than 20 of the 49 passengers have been rescued, according to local media reports, but these figures has not been officially confirmed.

Rescue workers and local fishermen are on the scene searching for survivors.

The Precision Air flight was going from Tanzania's biggest city, Das es Salaam, to Bukoba when it reportedly encountered a storm and heavy rains.