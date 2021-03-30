Tanzania president picks deputy, as grim stampede toll emerges

  • Tanzania Police Defense Force (TPDF) personnel carry the coffin of the late President Leaders from across Africa attended Magufuli's state funeral a day after the stampede
  • Tens of thousands of Tanzanians turned out to pay their respects to the late president as his coffin was transported to major cities
1 / 2

Tanzania president picks deputy, as grim stampede toll emerges

Tanzania Police Defense Force (TPDF) personnel carry the coffin of the late President Leaders from across Africa attended Magufuli's state funeral a day after the stampede
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday picked the country's finance minister to be her deputy, as she puts her new team in place following the sudden death of her predecessor John Magufuli.

The former president was buried on Friday after a week in which tens of thousands came out to pay their respects around the country, leading to a stampede in Dar es Salaam which left 45 dead on March 21, police announced Tuesday.

Magufuli, 61, a Covid-sceptic who had just begun a second term in office, was said by authorities to have died of a heart condition on March 17 after a mysterious absence, however the opposition insists he had coronavirus.

His successor Hassan, the country's first female president, on Tuesday announced her choice of finance minister Philip Mpango as her deputy, which was endorsed by all members of parliament. He will be sworn in Wednesday.

Mpango, a former economics lecturer and senior economist at the World Bank, in February caused alarm on social media, when he appeared coughing and gasping at a press conference outside a hospital to dispel rumours he had died of Covid-19.

He told parliament Tuesday he would ensure Magufuli's many infrastructure projects were completed and would "work tirelessly in helping the president to remove our people from poverty."

Richard Mbunda, a political science lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam, said Mpango's appointment was a surprise but "we needed someone a bit neutral like him to avoid divisions within the ruling party."

Magufuli was hailed for his fight against corruption and massive infrastructure projects, but was criticised for the stifling of democracy and crackdowns on the media, civil society and the opposition.

His legacy is also marred by his Covid denialism, which saw Tanzania refuse to issue data or take any measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Hassan has vowed to "start where Magufuli ended" and all eyes are on potential changes to the country's policies and openness regarding Covid-19.

- Deadly stampede -

The new president has led the tributes to Magufuli, whose body was transported to the major cities of Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Zanzibar, Mwanza and Geita, before being finally laid to rest in his ancestral village of Chato, in the country's northwest.

Tens of thousands came out to pay their respects, lining roads, weeping and running alongside the casket as a military motorcade moved through the cities.

The stampede took place on the second day of tributes at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, when the public was allowed in to pay their respects.

"There were a lot of people who wanted to get in the stadium, and some were not patient. They tried to force their way in and that resulted in a stampede. Forty-five died in the accident," Dar es Salaam regional police commander Lazaro Mambosasa told AFP.

Five of the deceased were from the same family, Mambosasa said. A woman and four children were earlier reported crushed in the accident at Uhuru Stadium, though the true toll of the stampede was not announced at the time.

Mambosasa said several dozen were also injured in the crush but most had been released from hospital.

str-fb/pma

Recommended Stories

  • Serbia, Portugal could have avoided Ronaldo fury, says UEFA

    A Cristiano Ronaldo goal not given in a dramatic World Cup qualifier between Serbia and Portugal would have stood if the two football associations had agreed before the game to use goal-line technology, UEFA said on Monday. Portugal captain Ronaldo was left fuming and got booked for dissent after his stoppage-time effort in Saturday's Group A 2-2 draw at Serbia was cleared by Stefan Mitrovic after the ball had crossed the line as shown by television replays.

  • Benin refuse to play in Covid row, referee collapses in Ivory Coast

    Benin refused to play a key Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Sierra Leone Tuesday after challenging positive Covid-19 tests for five of their players.

  • Barack Obama speaks out following death of grandmother: ‘Miss her dearly’

    Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama was the second wife of Obama’s grandfather, and she helped raise his father, with whom he shares a name. Former President Barack Obama announced that his grandmother has passed away at the age of 99 in Kenya. Sarah Obama was the second wife of Obama’s grandfather, and she helped raise his father, also named Barack Obama.

  • Obama's Kenyan grandmother dies at age 99

    The grandmother of former US President Barack Obama, Sarah Onyango Obama died at the age of 99 on Monday in a hospital in Kisumu, Kenya. The former president tweeted about his grandmother Monday morning saying she was quote “affectionately known to many as “Mama Sarah” but known to us as “Dani” or Granny. We will miss her dearly, but we’ll celebrate with gratitude her long and remarkable life.” Sarah – who was the third wife of Barack Obama’s paternal grandfather - was a Kenyan educator and philanthropist who promoted education for girls and orphans.She was honored by the United Nations with an award recognizing her work to support education in 2014.In his memoir "Dreams from My Father", former President Obama often referred to her as "Granny" and described meeting her during his 1988 trip to his father’s homeland of Kenya where their initial awkwardness and communication struggles eventually developed into a warm bond.She attended his first inauguration as president in 2009.She is expected to be buried on Tuesday.

  • Funeral held for Barack Obama's grandmother

    Sarah Onyango Obama, a Kenyan educator and philanthropist who promoted education for girls and orphans, was laid to rest on Tuesday (March 30).She was also former U.S. President Barack Obama's grandmother.In her home village of Kogelo in eastern Kenya, mourners chanted and wailed for the woman popularly known as 'Mama Sarah'.Her grandson Malik Obama said it was a day of great sadness, but they have to accept the will of God."Allah brings us here and Allah takes us back. This is our home and we thank you for coming and we extend our gratitude to all the people who have come to support us here."Obama died at a hospital in Kisumu on Monday (March 29) and was said to be 99 years old.Kogelo resident Dan Omondi said many had benefited from a foundation she had established."So while Sarah rests in peace, we the Kogelo residents are quite happy. We wish that more Mama Sarah Obama are born."In recognition of her work to support education, 'Mama Sarah' received the inaugural Women's Entrepreneurship Day Education Pioneer Award from the United Nations in 2014.She was the third wife of the paternal grandfather of Barack Obama and attended his first inauguration in 2009.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatically discarded armband is being auctioned off in Serbia

    The armband that Ronaldo angrily threw to the ground after his disallowed winner is being auctioned off to help a sick child.

  • Tens of thousands feared displaced in deadly attack on Mozambique gas town

    MAPUTO (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of people are feared to have been displaced following a deadly attack by Islamic State-linked insurgents on a gas hub town in northern Mozambique, aid agencies said, as rescuers searched for survivors on Tuesday. Many of those fleeing were believed to have scattered into dense forest or to have attempted to escape by boat when Palma came under attack on Wednesday, aid workers told Reuters. Mozambique's government has confirmed dozens of deaths, including at least seven killed when militants ambushed a convoy of vehicles trying to escape a besieged hotel on Friday.

  • Salah hints at transfer to La Liga giants, again

    Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has once again hinted his future could lie at either Real Madrid or Barcelona, as he has been speaking with Spanish reporters once again.

  • Pope, using Shakespeare, makes climate change appeal

    Pope Francis adapted Shakespeare's famous Hamlet quote in an appeal to people not to remain blind to the destruction of climate change and the mass migration it may cause, writing: "To see or not to see, that is the question." Francis went on to urge people to work together to protect "creation, our common home" and not "hunker down" in individualism, in the preface of a document by the Vatican development office on the pastoral care of people displaced by climactic events. "I suggest we adapt Hamlet's famous 'to be or not to be' and affirm: 'To see or not to see, that is the question!' Where it starts is with each one's seeing, yes, mine and yours," Francis wrote.

  • BBC relegated religion to 'God slot' and should include it in dramas and documentaries, says bishop

    The BBC has relegated religion to the “God slot” and should be including it in dramas and documentaries, according to the Bishop of Ripon. The Rt Rev Dr Helen-Ann Hartley said faith has been “siloed off” to Songs of Praise and a handful of other programmes. The BBC has promised “more content than ever before” to celebrate Easter this year, including a message from the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Pope delivering a blessing live from Rome. Writing in the Radio Times, Bishop Hartley said: “This is great news for those who have been denied the chance to worship in-person during the pandemic. But it is, also, the BBC literally preaching to the converted. “It’s all very well having more content than ever before, but if most of it fails to get beyond the ‘God slot’ normally reserved for Songs of Praise, what’s the point, beyond keeping the faithful happy? “Where are the documentaries that challenge us to rethink the world we live in? Or the dramas that ask us to re-imagine our human relationships? Instead of congratulating itself on producing more content than ever, I wonder if it’s time for the BBC to ask just what is the point of religion on the telly, or the radio for that matter?”

  • Angélique Kidjo and Yemi Alade Make a Forceful Demand for ‘Dignity’

    The two stars offer a eulogy for the lives lost in Nigeria's #EndSARS demonstrations, and a call to action against brutality everywhere

  • 'You don't belong': land dispute drives new exodus in Ethiopia’s Tigray

    Four months after the Ethiopian government declared victory over the rebellious Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), tens of thousands of Tigrayans are again being driven from their homes. This time, it is due not to the fighting, but to regional forces and militiamen from neighbouring Amhara seeking to settle a decades-old land dispute, according to witnesses, aid workers and members of Tigray's new administration. Amhara officials say the disputed lands, equal to about a quarter of Tigray, were taken during the nearly three decades that the TPLF dominated central government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018.

  • Champions already on multiple fronts, the USWNT has taken up a new fight: Racial equality

    For as important as the USWNT's voice has been in the fight for gender equality, it's been less pronounced on the issues of race. Over the last year, that's changed.

  • U.S. open to discussing wider nuclear deal road map if Iran wishes

    Efforts to sketch out initial U.S. and Iranian steps to resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled and Western officials believe Iran may now wish to discuss a wider road map to revive the pact, something Washington is willing to do. U.S. President Joe Biden's aides initially believed Iran, with which they have not had direct discussions, wanted to talk about first steps toward a revival of the agreement that Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, abandoned in 2018. The agreement eased economic sanctions on Tehran in return for curbs to the Iranian nuclear program designed to make it harder to develop an atomic weapon - an ambition Tehran denies.

  • European Leaders and Others Call for Global Pandemic Treaty

    Covid-19 showed that “nobody is safe until everybody is safe,” the leaders say in an article published in a series of newspapers across the world including the Daily Telegraph in Britain, Le Monde in France and El País in Spain. A treaty similar to those signed after World War II, when “political leaders came together to forge the multilateral system,” is needed, the signatories argue. As the pandemic “has exploited our weaknesses and divisions, we must seize this opportunity and come together as a global community for peaceful cooperation that extends beyond this crisis,” write the article’s authors.

  • “How Many Black Lives Could We Have Saved if Society Had Listened Sooner?”

    In the summer of 2020 readers shared their truth with us. We published every single one of their responses here.

  • The Southern Baptist Convention Confronts Critical Race Theory

    Creating a “movement of churches that engages all of the peoples in America, not just one kind. . . . That is very difficult, . . . and anybody who says that that’s not true has never actually done it.” These words from J. D. Greear, the 62nd president of the Southern Baptist Convention, come at the latest difficult juncture for the largest denomination in the United States. Grear, for his part, is trying to navigate a middle ground between members of the church who (in his words) see “southern” as more important than “Baptist” and those who have embraced critical race theory (CRT), the idea that the sin of racism is collective and ever present. A few months ago, two prominent black pastors left the denomination after a group of seminary presidents released a statement saying that CRT is incompatible with the SBC’s statement of faith. Since then the two sides have gone back and forth about exactly what critical race theory is and whether it diminishes the role of forgiveness in a religious context or the idea that all people hold equal value in God’s eyes. It is tempting for people in the pews to throw their hands up and dismiss this as either a politicized debate over whether Christians are racist or a dispute over academic abstractions. The truth, though, is that this controversy over critical race theory could have real-life implications for a population that is already among the most vulnerable — children in the foster-care system. In recent years Evangelical congregations, including a great many Southern Baptist ones, have led a revolution in foster care and adoption. They have formed hundreds of ministries and other organizations devoted to the recruitment, training, and support of families who foster or who adopt children out of foster care. And their efforts have shown enormous success, both in drawing more people into the system but also giving them the education and the help that they need to stay in it for the long term. There are, of course, a disproportionately high number of black children in the foster-care system and a disproportionately low number of (nonrelative) black foster and adoptive families. And so, inevitably, many of the families who volunteer to foster or adopt do not look like the children they are caring for. There was a time when this development would have been celebrated as a triumph of tolerance and racial harmony. But that time is not today. Instead, it is hardly uncommon for our cultural elites to question these interracial relationships. A recent article from scholars at the Brookings Institution cited as still “relevant” today the 1972 statement against transracial adoption by the National Association of Black Social Workers: “Only a Black family can transmit the emotional and sensitive subtleties of perception and reaction essential for a Black child’s survival in a racist society.” And it is not just secular commentators who have made this claim. An article in the Catholic magazine America also cited the same statement and added that white parents who adopt black children are “establishing a situation that risks repeating a dangerous narrative: White people are the benevolent rescuers and patrons of needy Black people. So it is important to say right at the start that when white parents adopt a child of another race or ethnicity, they are depriving that child of a profoundly valuable resource: a mother and/or father who can guide that child in navigating U.S. culture as a minority and can also connect that child to the rich cultural heritage that is their birthright.” Though most Americans have been largely insulated from or unmoved by these ideas, they are spreading. Telling potential foster and adoptive parents that they are responsible for “depriving that child” is a dangerous game — and one that is likely to result in more parents being reluctant to step up. Why would you want to be part of the problem? And if critical race theory has come to Southern Baptist seminaries, these ideas are spreading much faster than we think. John Wilson, the former editor of Books & Culture, an Evangelical literary journal, tells me that “these ideas have gained a foothold in constituencies that on the face of it you wouldn’t think would be so vulnerable to buying into them.” Wilson, who lives near and has many friends at Wheaton College, a flagship Evangelical school, says that even there “it is often framed as you have to accept the effusions of someone like Ibram X. Kendi” (who criticized Supreme Court justice Amy Coney Barrett for her transracial adoptions). Either that “or you’re just perpetuating the racism of the past.” Even if the proponents don’t refer to these ideas as critical race theory, they will often talk about the problems of systemic racism, how white people are collectively guilty for the treatment of blacks, and how the stain of racism has created a permanent division between racial groups that cannot be bridged. Wilson says the rhetoric about these transracial relationships is “so unbalanced. This work is incredibly sacrificial, but instead of honoring that, these families are portrayed as having perpetuated an injustice.” Jedd Medefind, president of the Christian Alliance for Orphans, tells me that he is concerned that these ideas “could be something that paralyzes the willingness of some white Christians to be involved in child welfare.” He sees some division in the Christian community between folks who are more elite — “progressive churches tend to be more in sync with cultural trends” — and people who just say, “There are kids in need right now and we need to help them.” Thomas Kidd, a historian at Baylor University, is somewhat less worried. He says that in his own church in Texas he has seen little awareness of these social-media controversies: “I think the compelling value of adoption and foster care would totally overcome that. For your average church, those are unassailable commitments.” But he does acknowledge that, among Christians in more-liberal parts of the country, “you could run into people who take ideas” about systemic racism and transracial adoption “seriously.” Indeed, these ideas spread pretty quickly, especially in an era of social media. The messages from hip, liberal pastors of yesterday are easily found in more-conservative churches today. One need only look at the change in the view of international adoption. Twenty years ago there was no doubt that international adoption was an “unassailable commitment” on the part of Evangelical congregations across the country. Now it is much more common to hear people talk about trying to help children in their home countries and even suggest that bringing international orphans to the U.S. demonstrates a kind of “white man’s burden” attitude. Indeed, just last year Bethany Christian Services announced the end of its international adoption program, something no one would have foreseen just a decade ago. And it’s not because there is a shortage of orphans who won’t be cared for in their own countries. For his part, Medefind believes “there can be a de-escalation” in these conversations about race. For the sake of the kids who need families, let’s hope so.

  • Canada pauses AstraZeneca vaccine for under 55

    Canada on Monday suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for people under age 55 following concerns it might be linked to rare blood clots. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization had recommended the pause for safety reasons and the Canadian provinces, which administer health in the country, announced the suspension Monday. “There is substantial uncertainty about the benefit of providing AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to adults under 55 given the potential risks,” said Dr. Shelley Deeks, vice chair of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

  • The Republican Party Is Driving the Nation's Democratic Decline

    The most outrageous provision of the Election Integrity Act of 2021, the omnibus election bill signed by Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia last week, is one that makes it illegal for anyone except poll workers to offer food or water directly to voters standing in line. Defenders of the law say that this is meant to stop electioneering at the polls; critics say it is a direct response to volunteers who assisted those Georgians, many of them Black, who waited for hours to cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election. Less outrageous but more insidious is a provision that removes the secretary of state from his (or her) position as chairman of the State Election Board and replaces him with a new nonpartisan member selected by a majority of Georgia’s Republican-controlled Legislature. The law also gives the board, and by extension the Legislature, the power to suspend underperforming county election officials and replace them with a single individual. Looming in the background of this “reform” is the current secretary of state Brad Raffensperger’s conflict with Donald Trump, who pressured him to subvert the election and deliver Trump a victory. What won Raffesnsperger praise and admiration from Democrats and mainstream observers has apparently doomed his prospects within the Republican Party, where “stop the steal” is dogma and Trump is still the rightful president to many. It is not even clear that Raffensperger will hold office after his term ends in 2023; he must fight off a primary challenge next year from Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, an outspoken defender of Trump’s attempt to overturn the election. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times This is what it looks like when a political party turns against democracy. It doesn’t just try to restrict the vote; it creates mechanisms to subvert the vote and attempts to purge officials who might stand in the way. Georgia is in the spotlight, for reasons past and present, but it is happening across the country wherever Republicans are in control. On March 24, for example, Republicans in Michigan introduced bills to limit use of ballot drop boxes, require photo ID for absentee ballots, and allow partisan observers to monitor and record all precinct audits. “Senate Republicans are committed to making it easier to vote and harder to cheat,” the state Senate majority leader, Mike Shirkey, said in a statement. Shirkey, you may recall, was one of two Michigan Republican leaders who met with Trump at his behest after the election. He also described the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 as a “hoax.” Republican lawmakers in Arizona, another swing state, have also introduced bills to limit absentee voting in accordance with the former president’s belief that greater access harmed his campaign. One proposal would require ID for mail-in ballots, and shorten the window for mail-in voters to receive and return their ballots. Another bill would purge from the state’s list of those who are automatically sent a mail-in ballot any voter who failed to cast such a ballot in “both the primary election and the general election for two consecutive primary and general elections.” One Arizona Republican, John Kavanagh, a state representative, gave a sense of the party’s intent when he told CNN, “Not everybody wants to vote, and if somebody is uninterested in voting, that probably means that they’re totally uninformed on the issues.” He continued: “Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes, as well.” In other words, Republicans are using the former president’s failed attempt to overturn the election as a guide to how you would change the system to make it possible. In Georgia, as we’ve seen, that means stripping power from an unreliable partisan and giving it, in effect, to the party itself. In Pennsylvania, where a state Supreme Court with a Democratic majority unanimously rejected a Republican lawsuit claiming that universal mail-in balloting was unconstitutional, it means working to end statewide election of justices, essentially gerrymandering the court. In Nebraska, which Republicans won, it means changing the way the state distributes its electoral votes, from a district-based system in which Democrats have a chance to win one potentially critical vote, as Joe Biden and Barack Obama did, to winner-take-all. This fact pattern underscores a larger truth: that the Republican Party is driving the nation’s democratic decline. A recent paper by Jacob M. Grumbach, a political scientist at the University of Washington, makes this plain. Using a new measure of state-level democratic performance in the United States from 2000 to 2018, Grumbach finds that Republican control of state government “consistently and profoundly reduces state democratic performance during this time period.” The nationalization of American politics and the coordination of parties across states means that “state governments controlled by the same party behave similarly when they take power.” Republican-controlled governments in states as different as Alabama and Wisconsin have “taken similar actions with respect to democratic institutions.” The Republican Party’s turn against democratic participation and political equality is evident in more than just these bills and proposals. You can see it in how Florida Republicans promptly instituted difficult-to-pay fines and fees akin to a poll tax after a supermajority of the state’s voters approved a constitutional amendment to end the disenfranchisement of most felons. You can see it in how Missouri Republicans simply ignored the results of a ballot initiative on Medicaid expansion. Where does this all lead? Perhaps it just ends with a few new restrictions and new limits, enough, in conjunction with redistricting, to tilt the field in favor of the Republican Party in the next election cycle but not enough to substantially undermine American democracy. Looking at the 2020 election, however — and in particular at the 147 Congressional Republicans who voted not to certify the Electoral College vote — it’s not hard to imagine how this escalates, especially if Trump and his allies are still in control of the party. If Republicans are building the infrastructure to subvert an election — to make it possible to overturn results or keep Democrats from claiming electoral votes — then we have to expect that given a chance, they’ll use it. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Saudi Arabia announces $1.3 trillion private sector investment push led by Aramco, SABIC

    Saudi Arabia's crown prince said oil firm Aramco and petrochemical firm SABIC would lead investments of 5 trillion riyals ($1.3 trillion) by the local private sector by 2030 under a programme announced on Tuesday for economic diversification. The move aims to mobilise the Gulf Arab state's private sector to help wean the economy off its reliance on oil exports, which still account for more than half the state's income, and develop new sectors to help create jobs for millions of Saudis. This is part of 12 trillion riyals worth of investments planned by 2030, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in televised remarks.