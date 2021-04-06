Tanzanian president says 'not proper' to ignore Covid-19

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan took over last month from John Magufuli, who downplayed the scale of the Covid pandemic
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said Tuesday it was "not proper to ignore" the coronavirus pandemic, in comments suggesting a shift from her Covid-sceptic predecessor who downplayed the disease.

In another sign of change, Hassan also ordered an easing of restrictions on media that had been banned before she took office last month.

Hassan announced she would create an expert Covid taskforce to advise her government, saying they would canvass global opinion on the pandemic and make recommendations about "remedies" and policies.

"It is not proper to ignore it. We cannot reject or accept it without any evidence from research," Hassan told her newly-appointed permanent secretaries at a swearing-in ceremony in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

"They (experts) will tell us more about the pandemic, and advise us about what the world is proposing. We cannot accept everything as it comes, but we also cannot isolate ourselves as an island while the world is moving in a different direction."

Hassan became Tanzania's first female president last month following the death of John Magufuli, a Covid-sceptic who spent the better part of the pandemic denying coronavirus existed in his country before his sudden death at 61.

Authorities said Magufuli, nicknamed the "Bulldozer" for his uncompromising leadership style, died of a heart condition on March 17 after a mysterious three-week absence but his political opponents insisted he had coronavirus.

Hassan has vowed to "start where Magufuli ended" and all eyes have been on potential changes to the country's policies and openness regarding Covid-19.

Tanzania has not reported any Covid-19 data since April 2020 and few measures have been taken to curb the spread of the virus, which Magufuli said had been fended off by prayer, insisting face masks were not needed.

"We cannot be reading about Covid in the world and when you reach sections about Tanzania, one find gaps. I think we need to be clearer whether we accept or not," she said.

In another policy announcement, Hassan ordered that officials "free" media outlets banned by her predecessor, whose administration was criticised for a heavy-handed crackdown on the press.

"We should not give any room to say that we are suppressing media freedom," she said.

"Our regulations should also be clear for every offence and their punishment. We should not use force to ban media platforms."

No media outlets were mentioned by name, but last year Tanzania's Daima newspaper was indefinitely banned while broadcaster Wasafi TV, and online network Kwanza TV, were handed suspensions.

Tanzania was long seen as a haven of stability and democracy in an otherwise volatile neighbourhood, but alarm grew over a slide into autocracy under Magufuli's rule.

Most foreign media were not allowed into Tanzania to cover the 2020 presidential election in which Magufuli and Hassan, then his deputy, won a second term in a disputed vote.

str-np/fb/ri

Recommended Stories

  • Kosovo’s 38-year-old president takes office

    Kosovo’s new president took office on Tuesday, becoming the country’s youngest head of state and one of the youngest in the world. Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, 38, was elected to a five-year term on Sunday by Kosovo’s Assembly, or Parliament, making her the Balkan nation’s second female leader in the post-war period. Osmani-Sadriu took office Tuesday in a ceremony with a guard of honor.

  • Rihanna Went Incognito at a Protest Against AAPI Hate in New York City

    Her fellow marchers had no clue who she was.

  • Mozambique attack survivors turned back by Tanzania: UN

    The United Nations raised the alarm on Monday over reports that Tanzania forcibly returned hundreds of Mozambicans fleeing jihadist raids last month.

  • Sceptical president invites Netanyahu to form next Israeli government

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A sceptical president invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday to form a new government, after another inconclusive election deepened political stalemate in Israel. Under law, Netanyahu will have 28 days to do so, with the possibility of a two-week extension before President Reuven Rivlin picks another candidate or asks parliament to choose one. Announcing on television his choice of Netanyahu, Rivlin cast doubt on his prospects for success and on whether any other prospective candidate could complete the task.

  • Video: Ko’s final round makes history, but Tavatanakit perseveres at ANA Inspiration

    Patty Tavatanakit had no idea Lydia Ko was tearing up the course three groups ahead Sunday in the final round of the ANA Inspiration.

  • Israeli president picks Netanyahu to try and form government

    Israel’s president said Tuesday that no party leader has enough support to form a governing majority but handed that job to embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid his corruption trial.

  • A former Gaetz adviser said sex-trafficking allegations are 'baseless' but gave no evidence and said he hasn't spoken to the congressman in months

    "I'm not here to provide any degree of evidence in support of Congressman Gaetz, only to discredit these baseless allegations," Nathaniel Nelson said.

  • EU’s June Vaccine Target; Review of Astra Shot: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Most European Union member states will have sufficient vaccine supplies to immunize the majority of people by the end of June, much earlier than the bloc’s official target, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.The projections provide some hope that the EU’s vaccination campaign will improve after a lackluster start. The bloc’s regulator may indicate a potential link between vaccination with AstraZeneca Plc’s shot and rare cases of blood clots, an official told an Italian newspaper.A new study found that most toddlers infected with the virus carry a high viral load and may be silent spreaders despite a lack of symptoms.Key Developments:Global Tracker: Cases pass 131.8 million; deaths exceed 2.8 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 673 million shots given worldwideCovid mutants multiply as scientists race to decode variationsMobile vaccine squad has a mission: Protect the neediestFuture pandemics are already splitting American politicsHow pandemics change the course of history: Stephen MihmWhy the mutated coronavirus variants are so worrisome: QuickTakeSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.Tanzania Signals Pandemic Shift (5:48 p.m. HK)Tanzania’s new president will appoint a committee to advise her on how to curb the spread of Covid-19, reversing her predecessor’s denial of the pandemic.“We cannot isolate ourselves,” President Samia Suluhu Hassan told senior government officials in an address televised on state broadcaster TBC1. Under her predecessor, John Magufuli, Tanzanians were asked to eschew the use of masks and to use traditional remedies. The government stopped publishing Covid-19 infection data in May, when fatalities were at 21, and said it would not procure any vaccines.WHO May Soon Clear Chinese Vaccines (5:35 p.m. HK)Chinese vaccines Sinovac and Sinopharm may receive emergency-use listing from the World Health Organization by the end of April, a spokeswoman said at a media briefing. The WHO is in the later stages of the process and has asked for additional data.The WHO’s authorization is needed for the global Covax initiative to send vaccines to participating countries, in order to ensure a product’s safety and efficacy for those that might not have the resources to make the assessments themselves.EMA’s Cavalieri Sees Possible Blood-Clots Link (5:01 p.m. HK)The European Medicines Agency is about to indicate a potential link between AstraZeneca’s vaccine and rare cases of blood clots, Italy’s Messaggero reported, quoting Marco Cavalieri, who chairs the agency’s vaccine evaluation team. Still, cases are extremely rare and the risk-benefits ratio is still a positive one, he said. The EMA “will indicate there is a link but it is still not clear how it works,” Cavalieri told the paper.Malaysia to Keep Using Astra Shot (4:13 p.m. HK)Malaysia will continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Star reported, citing Health Minister Adham Baba. The decision was taken because the vaccine has more benefits than drawbacks, the report cited Baba as saying. The country on Friday granted conditional registration to the vaccine supplied through the Covax facility.EU Sees Near-Virus Immunity by End June (4:05 p.m. HK)Most European Union member states will have sufficient vaccine supplies to immunize the majority of people by the end of June, much earlier than the bloc’s official target, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands will be in a position to fully inoculate more than 55% of their total populations, projections in the document show. The EU wants to immunize 70% of adults by the end of the summer, which -- depending on the demographics of each member state -- corresponds to around 55-60% of total population.Sweden Boosts Pandemic Spending (2:55 p.m. HK)Sweden’s government will spend a further 6.9 billion kronor ($792 million) on measures to fight the pandemic, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said. The money will be used to prevent the spread of the disease and carry out vaccinations, and to extend support measures for individuals who need to work from home until June 30.U.K. Starts New Virus Loan Program (2:36 p.m. HK)The U.K.’s Recovery Loan Scheme starts Tuesday, offering loans of as much as 10 million pounds ($14 million) to businesses, the Treasury said.The government is providing an 80% guarantee for all loans, and interest rates have been capped at 14.99% -- though they’re expected to be much lower in most cases. The program runs until the end of the year and replaces various emergency-loan ones that have distributed more than 75 billion pounds since the pandemic began.Indonesia Extends Movement Curbs (2:32 p.m. HK)Indonesia’s government expanded movement restrictions to Aceh, Riau, South Sumatra, North Kalimantan and Papua, according to the coordinating minister for economic affairs, Airlangga Hartarto. Curbs are now being implemented in 20 provinces through April 19.Valneva to Start Final-Phase Tests (1:55 p.m. HK)Valneva SE plans to start final-phase clinical trials on its vaccine candidate this month, a step forward for a French drugmaker’s low-tech shot that’s being backed by the U.K. government. A phase 1/2 test gave positive results for a high dose.The vaccine uses a sample of the virus that has been killed to stimulate an immune response without causing the disease. The U.K. has signed a deal worth as much as 1.4 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) to receive as many as 190 million doses of the shot between 2021 and 2025. The British government is also investing in the biotech’s Scottish manufacturing plant.Toddlers May Be Silent Spreaders (1:32 p.m. HK)Most toddlers infected with the virus don’t have symptoms, but have a high viral load and a long duration of live viral shedding, making them potential silent spreaders of the infection, according to a study by the Faculty of Medicine at The Chinese University of Hong Kong.To identify any hidden transmission chain, the authors recommend testing stool samples from young children. “While we are working intensively to prevent high-risk individuals from being infected, it is important to come up with a solution to avoid unfavorable outcomes in young children,” said Siew Chien Ng, associate director of the university’s Centre for Gut Microbiota Research.Russia Delays Chinese Vaccine (1:11 p.m. HK)Russian officials have slowed authorization of China’s CanSino Biologics Inc.’s vaccine, the only foreign inoculation undergoing domestic testing, because local authorities are prioritizing Russian-developed shots, according to three people familiar with the situation.When CanSino’s local partner filed for approval in November, it wasn’t clear how quickly Russia would be able to scale up production of its domestic vaccines, according to one of the people, who is a government official. Now Russian officials now are confident they can rely on homegrown shots and there isn’t a need for foreign doses, the person said, adding that the CanSino vaccine may get approval later.Thai Bars Testing Finds Clusters (12:55 p.m. HK)Thailand reported 250 new virus cases as testing of hundreds of patrons from Bangkok bars confirmed several new infection clusters. The flareup prompted authorities to close almost 200 night-life entertainment venues for two weeks, including bars, pubs and karaoke centers.The surge in new cases comes ahead of Thailand’s New Year holiday next week, when millions travel across the country.New Zealand, Australia Travel Bubble (12:21 p.m. HK)New Zealand has agreed to open a quarantine-free travel corridor with Australia as of April 19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, restoring unrestricted, two-way travel for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.“The bubble will give our economic recovery a boost and represents a world leading arrangement of safely opening up international travel while continuing to pursue a strategy of elimination and keeping the virus out,” Ardern said. New Zealand has consistently topped Bloomberg’s Covid resilience ranking and Australia currently lies third, but both have suffered sporadic outbreaks requiring regional lockdowns.Panacea Jumps on Sputnik Deal (12:08 p.m. HK)India’s Panacea Biotec jumped 20%, making it the top gainer in the S&P BSE Small Cap Index, after the company signed an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to produce 100 million doses a year of the Sputnik V vaccine.Variants Heighten Need for Vaccine Funds (12:02 p.m. HK)A plan to end the pandemic by speeding up immunizations could be financed through a record asset allocation via the International Monetary Fund, according to the Rockefeller Foundation.The IMF should approve and swiftly distribute $650 billion in additional reserve assets to help developing economies vaccinate as much as 70% of their populations by the end of next year, the foundation said in a report.The report, whose contributors include former U.K. Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Jeffrey Sachs, a professor of economics at Columbia University, details ways to leverage a large issuance and reallocation of IMF special drawing rights that can be exchanged for freely usable currencies. The plan calls for wealthier countries to voluntarily reallocate at least $100 billion of their unneeded drawing rights to provide further support to the developing world.North Korea to Skip Tokyo Olympics (10:16 a.m. HK)North Korea has decided not to participate in the Tokyo Olympics, a state-run sports website reported, making it the first country to skip the games because of the pandemic.The decision was made March 25 by the country’s Olympics committee, which cited the need to protect its athletes amid the global health crisis, Sports in the DPR Korea, a website run by North Korea’s sports ministry, said Tuesday. North Korea won seven medals at the Rio Olympics in 2016.Venezuela’s Guaido Seen Recovered (9:55 a.m. HK)Juan Guaido, president of the opposition-led National Assembly in Venezuela, said he has recovered from Covid-19. Guaido, who is recognized by the U.S. and around 50 other countries as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, said the opposition is trying to organize a national vaccination plan.Washington Lowers Age for Vaccines (9:10 a.m. HK)Washington, D.C. residents aged 16 and older will be eligible for vaccinations starting April 19, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Twitter. She urged those eligible to pre-register.India’s Death Ratio Declines (9:08 a.m. HK)India now has the highest daily caseload in the world, with more than 100,000 new infections reported Monday, yet the ratio of reported deaths to cases has fallen to around 1.3% from as high as 3.6% a year ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The trend could be caused by increased testing, better hospital treatment, improved immunity, the age of those infected and even vaccinations.A comparison with other nations shows progress isn’t linear. While the U.S. has brought its rate down to a stable 1.8%, countries that lagged in vaccinations seem to have suffered as more contagious coronavirus strains emerged. Germany’s rate swung from 1.5% in November to 2.9% in early March -- passing Brazil -- before easing to 2.7%. Japan’s rate climbed to 1.9% from 1.3% in mid-January.The U.S. has administered 167 million vaccine shots, India 79 million, Brazil 25 million, Germany 14 million and Japan only 1.2 million.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. hits buzzer-beater three to stun Wizards

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. hit a buzzer-beater three to secure a 103-101 win over the Washington Wizards.

  • Nigeria army finds five kidnapped students

    Nigerian soldiers have found five of the dozens of students kidnapped last month from their college in the country's northwest, state officials said on Monday.

  • Nile dam talks extended in Kinshasa after draft communique setback

    Talks gathering Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan on Addis Ababa's contested dam on the Nile were being extended on Tuesday after Sudan objected to the terms of a draft communique, a Congolese mediator said.

  • James slams Everton in front of Crystal Palace

    James Rodriguez smashes Seamus Coleman's pass through a crowd and into the bottom corner to give Everton a long-awaited breakthrough against Crystal Palace.

  • Japan expresses concerns to China about territorial waters, Hong Kong, Uighur situation

    Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday expressed strong concerns to his Chinese counterpart about Chinese incursions into territorial waters, the situation in Hong Kong and the human rights situation of China's Uighur minority. China's extensive territorial claims in the East and South China Seas have become a priority issue in an increasingly testy Sino-U.S relationship and are a security concern for Japan.

  • Covid in Kenya: The woman who refuses to be defeated by the virus

    Kenyan Josephine Muchilwa lost her chef's job and then her business but is now trying something else.

  • Asia Today: Philippines extends lockdown as infections spike

    The Philippine government extended a lockdown by another week Monday after an alarming spike in coronavirus infections continued to surge and started to overwhelm many hospitals in the capital and outlying regions. President Rodrigo Duterte placed Metropolitan Manila and four outlying provinces, a region of more than 25 million people, under lockdown last week as daily infections breached 10,000. Roman Catholic leaders shifted Holy Week and Easter events online after all public gatherings, including in places of worship, were temporarily banned.

  • Biden administration names coordinator for U.S. vaccine diplomacy worldwide

    The Biden administration on Monday named a coordinator to lead U.S. COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy globally as it sought to assure countries seeking more supplies from Washington that it was moving as fast as possible. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken named Gayle Smith, a former U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) coordinator under the Obama administration, as the coordinator for the Global COVID Response & Health Security at the State Department.

  • Putin calls Argentine leader with COVID despite Sputnik shot

    President Vladimir Putin on Monday called his Argentine counterpart, who has tested positive for COVID-19 despite receiving a Russian vaccine. The Kremlin said in its readout of the call that Argentine President Alberto Fernández told Putin that he only had minor symptoms thanks to receiving the Sputnik V vaccine. Fernández thanked Russia for offering assistance in fighting the coronavirus and expressed interest in getting additional supplies of the Russian vaccine, according to the Kremlin statement.

  • Rihanna joins Stop Asian Hate protest in New York City

    Using her platform to stand up for social justice, Rihanna joined a “Stop Asian Hate” protest in New York City on Monday. Known for her chart-topping music and successful business ventures, Rihanna is no stranger to activism. From utilizing her giant social media following to literally “putting her money where her mouth is” with generous donations, Rihanna never ceases to stand out and speak up.

  • Apple just increased the maximum amount you can get for trading in your old iPhone

    An iPhone 11 Pro Max in good condition can now get up to $515, up from $500, upon trading in for a new model.

  • Chinese Apartheid and the Fragile Communist State

    The forced encampment by the Chinese Communist Party of nearly 2 million members of minority groups in China’s western Xinjiang province is perhaps the largest coerced collectivization of humanity since the Soviet Union disbanded its Gulag prison system. Torture, forced sterilization, and forced labor are the hallmarks. The world has taken notice: Global companies and foreign leaders are raising concerns, and there is a burgeoning movement to boycott next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. But while the world recognizes the undeniable scale of this tragedy, it is not paying much attention to another method of 20th-century totalitarian domination that the CCP is emulating. The People’s Republic of China (PRC) has institutionalized discrimination by an elite, relatively wealthy minority against the rest of the population on a scale and with a degree of deliberation unseen since the apartheid-era in South Africa. China’s apartheid system is based on the longstanding practice of hukou, a ruthless permanent caste system maintained with vigor by the party. Hukou has in common with South African apartheid decades of social and economic domination by an entrenched minority — in this case, the urban political and economic class of the Chinese Communist Party — over the majority population. South African apartheid allowed generations of white Afrikaner leaders in government and business to maintain both economic and social control over the majority (black) population. Similarly, in China, the CCP depends on hukou to control the 900 million rural poor while relying on their cheap labor to keep so-called first-tier cities afloat. The urban elite and middle class in Beijing, Shanghai, and other tier-one cities accept the system without reservation or even much recognition, much as their South African counterparts did. China’s apartheid relies on an internal-passport system that follows the bearer for his or her life. The system is straightforward: You are born urban or born rural, and you carry that with you until you die. This designation is enforced through an intricate system of quotas and restricted access to schools, jobs, health care, and the social safety net (such as one exists in the PRC). The government uses the restrictions to control urban migration, throttling it to ensure sufficient labor for the fast-growing cities. Hundreds of millions of rural migrants to the cities form a permanent underclass, granted access to services — health care, education, unemployment stipends — only at the level available to their rural hukou status. In their book Invisible China, Stanford University scholar Scott Rozelle and researcher Natalie Hell write that the system has created two Chinas: the Republic of Urban China and the Republic of Rural China. While Rural China citizens can travel to Urban China, they write, “even if rural parents move from their villages to the big cities for work . . . they are not legally entitled to send their kids to urban public schools or to access urban public hospitals.” Since there is not enough access to urban jobs or services for the roughly two-thirds of China that has rural hukou status, migration to cities often splits rural families apart. Fathers or mothers or older sons may migrate to the city, leaving daughters and grandparents behind. Chinese apartheid thus sustains the vast disparity in incomes between the cities and the countryside, where the World Bank estimates — and the CCP generally acknowledges — that hundreds of millions live on about $5 per day. While the wealth gap in the United States is decried by progressive politicians, it is no coincidence that a recent analysis of OECD data for 24/7 Wall Street and USA Today placed South Africa and China — the modern era’s premiere practitioners of apartheid — at No. 1 and No. 2 on the list of top 15 countries with the widest disparity between rich and poor. Both systems depend on systemic chauvinist policies by a prosperous advantaged minority against an impoverished majority. But what South Africa abandoned, China continues. The hukou works alongside another program known as dibao. Begun as a means-tested basic income for lower-income urban dwellers, the system is now in place across the country. In the hands of Xi Jinping’s CCP, dibao is just another form of economic and social control, helping to maintain the apartheid system. According to a recent analysis in SupChina by Alexis Smith, the government intrusively monitors each stipend recipient, relying upon neighbors and others in the community to report whether the individual is living beyond his or her means. This affects the recipient’s ability to take a higher-paying job, pursue an education, or seek other ways to improve his or her station in life. The system also contributes to the widespread practice of neighbors spying on neighbors to curry favor with local government officials. Chinese apartheid also is instrumental in the CCP’s projection of China’s strength to the world. Beijing has created the perception that it can control economic and social mobility, manage its growth in an orderly fashion, and sustain its prosperity. In fact, China’s apartheid is a sign of profound weakness and fragility, just as South Africa’s was. Maintaining such a tight rein over most of the population to the benefit of urban party officials and their vast network of acolytes — including and especially the entire business class and public officials at every level of government — requires constant surveillance and ensures, in return, constant lies and deception. Economic projections are a web of misinformation from the local party officials all the way to the top, each layer determined not to be the one to suggest that its portion of the rigged system is failing. The danger this poses takes many forms. For instance, what bridge or rail inspector will dare acknowledge that a hastily constructed project that depends on cheap migrant labor might be faulty? As a result, building collapses, rail and bridge catastrophes, dam failures, and other infrastructure tragedies are common in China. Given the CCP’s tight control over publicly available information, such disasters often are not reported. In a New York Times piece in 2015 entitled “Beware of China’s Safety Record,” Chinese writer Murong Xuecun wrote that when such disasters occur, “the only government competence on show is with information control: hiding facts, forbidding media reporting and rapidly closing social media accounts suspected of spreading ‘rumors.”’ Or consider the so-called Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This is China’s subsidized infrastructure diplomacy, which the CCP wants the world to see as global soft-power projection and as a sign of Beijing’s global influence. A feature of the program, though, is that hukou and its endemic corruption are being exported. Many BRI projects in partner countries require the use of cheap imported Chinese labor as a condition of the deals. This suggests that BRI is not soft power, but a projection of China’s weakness, with potentially dangerous results. Reuters reported in 2019 that BRI agreements call for about 30 nuclear-power plants to be built by 2030 in dozens of countries around the world by Chinese state-owned companies. But Murong noted in the New York Times that, “from everything we know of Chinese building and supervision practices, an accident in a Chinese nuclear power station is just a question of when and where.” Of course, the United States and its democratic allies and partners have their challenges and imbalances. But transparency, accountability, and the ability to self-correct are hallmarks of democratic capitalism. These correctives do not exist in China, and the trends are in the other direction. Technology is allowing for even greater control by the CCP over the everyday lives of its citizens in every dimension. By contrast, there is worry in the U.S. and elsewhere about the deleterious impact of Facebook, Twitter, Google, and other social media on democratic norms. This will be managed through the democratic process that will attempt to find equilibrium. As always, it will involve a legislative balancing act. In the end, voters will hold leaders accountable. In China, that cannot happen because all those platforms are banned and there is no voter voice, even as the CCP relies on facial recognition, data capture, monitoring of digital bank activity, and other forms of techno-totalitarianism. While that may reflect the power of the state, it shows not strength but weakness and fear — fear of its own people. South African apartheid was brought down by its own inconsistencies, by courageous internal reformers, and by global consensus that apartheid was in the same class as slavery and piracy and had to end. Ultimately, it failed because it was a profound source of true weakness in the South African body politic and society. The same is true for Chinese apartheid.