Tanzanians should be told about Magufuli's health, opposition says

FILE PHOTO: Tanzania's President Magufuli addresses a news conference during his official visit to Nairobi
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A Tanzanian opposition leader on Tuesday urged the government to tell the public about the health of President John Magufuli, who has not been seen in public for more than two weeks, saying citizens had the right to know about his condition.

Speculation in East Africa is rife that Magufuli, 61, a vocal COVID-19 sceptic, is ill with the coronavirus, though his vice president said on Monday that Tanzania was safe and citizens should ignore rumours from outside the country.

"It is important for the government to inform the public about the president’s health to reduce ongoing fear," Zitto Kabwe, leader of the ACT-Wazalendo party, said in a statement.

"The president's health is not supposed to be a secret," he said.

Kabwe said Tanzania's constitution calls for the speaker of the national assembly to make information public on the president's health. He recalled that Tanzanians received regular updates on the health of two former presidents, Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Kikwete, when they were abroad for medical treatment.

"The public have not been informed about whether the president is performing his duties and whether the vice president has taken up the duties of the president," Kabwe later told Reuters by phone.

Government spokesman Hassan Abbasi did not return calls and messages seeking comment.

Magufuli has mocked global panic over the COVID-19 pandemic and played down the virus' threat in Tanzania. He has denounced COVID-19 tests, denounced vaccines, and opposed mask-wearing, instead urging his people to put faith in prayer and try remedies such as steam inhalation.

Legal and constitutional affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba said on Monday that anyone "blathering, spreading misinformation" were breaking the law and could be arrested.

Another opposition politician, Tundu Lissu, who lost an election last year to Magufuli, said last week from exile in Belgium that the president is in India receiving medical treatment for the virus and is in a serious condition.

India's immigration service records do not show anybody by the name of John Magufuli entering the country, and air ambulance flight records do not show a flight from East Africa since Feb. 1, an Indian government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Kabwe, the opposition leader, also called on the government to release people arrested for questioning the president's health. Police have arrested four people in the country since last week for allegedly spreading false information about the sickness of political leaders, according to the police, who did not mention the president's name when referring to the arrests.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick, Editing by William Maclean; Additional reporting by Sanjeev Miglani in New Delhi, Editing by William Maclean and Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • UAE Sheikh Lays Claim to Oil Cargo U.S. Says Is From Iran

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. policy of stopping Iran from exporting oil suffered a setback after a United Arab Emirates sheikh laid claim to a cargo that Washington seized and alleged is from the Islamic Republic.A company controlled by the Emirate of Fujairah’s ruler told a U.S. court that the roughly 2 million barrels of crude was originally from Iraq. Fujairah International Oil & Gas Corp., wholly owned by Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, said it’s an intermediary seller of the oil, according to a claim filed in a federal court in the District of Columbia.The case underscores the difficulty the U.S. faces as it tries to bar Iran from generating income from energy sales and pressure it into re-starting nuclear talks.While shipments of Iranian oil have slumped due to threat of U.S. penalties, they have picked in recent months, though their origin is often disguised. The main buyers are refiners in China.Washington alleges that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the IRGC-Quds Force -- both classified as terrorist organizations by the U.S. -- covertly shipped the oil abroad, relying on ship-to-ship transfers and falsified documents. Iran said the cargo belonged to the “private sector” and that its seizure was an “act of piracy.”“I’m sure that Iranian oil is continuing to flow,” said Iman Nasseri, managing director for the Middle East at consulting firm FGE. “Forging documents like bills of lading and others needed for trades is not that big a problem.”U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed that the two nations return to a 2015 international agreement under which Iran limited its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. His predecessor, Donald Trump, pulled the U.S. out of the accord in mid-2018 and tightened sanctions. Tehran says those must end before a new round of talks can begin.Tensions in the Middle East have also mounted recently due to a spate of attacks on ships and energy facilities. Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil-export terminal -- the world’s largest -- was attacked by drones and missiles earlier this month. Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are supported by Iran, claimed the assault.Several tankers were targeted with mines in the Red Sea last year, while an Israeli-owned cargo vessel was struck by an explosion in the Persian Gulf in late February. Tehran said on Monday that Israel was probably to blame for a “sabotage operation” that damaged an Iranian ship in the Mediterranean Sea last week.FIOGC said that in June it bought the crude from an undisclosed Iraqi supplier, which presented bills of lading from Iraq’s state oil marketer SOMO as proof of origin. FIOGC then stored the oil on a ship at the port of Fujairah, an energy-trading hub on the UAE’s Gulf of Oman coast.Calls placed to SOMO on Sunday weren’t answered, while FIOGC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.​In October, FIOGC sold the oil to an unidentified Chinese buyer. Under the agreement, FIOGC was responsible for delivering the crude and chartered the supertanker Achilleas for the journey to China.The U.S. government moved to seize the cargo late last year after the Achilleas’ Greek owner, Capital Ship Management Corp., alerted authorities to the possibility it had unknowingly taken on Iranian crude, after believing it came from Iraq.Houston DischargeThe Achilleas rerouted to the U.S. and the crude was discharged in Houston this month. FIOGC says it retains a financial stake in the cargo.The U.S. Department of Justice filed a legal case in early February to allow it to seize the oil.FIOGC was established last year to trade petroleum products, with a primary focus on floating-storage facilities. They were “particularly important in 2020” because the coronavirus pandemic hammered demand for oil and traders ran out of space at onshore tanks, according to FIOGC’s court filing.Sheikh Hamad is also a member of the UAE’s Supreme Council, the country’s executive arm. The UAE is one of the U.S.’s closest allies in the region. It’s a federation of seven emirates including Fujairah, though Abu Dhabi is the capital and holds the most sway politically.(Adds Iranian claim in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Morocco's vaccination drive bypasses undocumented migrants

    Morocco is further ahead with its COVID-19 vaccination programme than any other African country, but undocumented migrants are not a part of its plans, potentially undermining efforts to come to grips with the disease. The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged Morocco's tourism sector, and led to a drop in industrial exports. Its vaccination rate of 14 doses per 100 people has outperformed that of much wealthier France and Italy.

  • Miami mayor makes bold move naming Art Acevedo police chief — but the process was a problem | Editorial

    Miami Mayor Francis Suarez went big and recruited Art Acevedo to be the city’s next police chief. It’s a bold move, it’s a sign of expansive thinking — and it’s a problem.

  • Kim Kardashian Is ‘Blown Away’ Over One 'KUWTK' Mystery

    On Monday, Kim Kardashian appeared on ‘Good Morning Vogue’ and opened up about the end of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ after 20 seasons. The reality star admitted that she and her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, are ‘blown away’ by how much their voices have changed since season one. Now, the KKW Beauty founder says she’s feeling ‘grateful’ after a difficult year that included filing for divorce from her husband of six years, Kanye West.

  • Johnson & Johnson’s Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Emergency Use Listing By WHO

    Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), has been issued an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organization (WHO). The world’s largest healthcare company designed the vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older. The data released from the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE study reflected that Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) single-shot COVID-19 vaccine has a favorable tolerability profile. Additionally, the study confirmed that the reduction in symptomatic COVID-19 disease in individuals who received the vaccine in comparison to individuals given the placebo was 67%. Furthermore, the data confirmed 85% efficacy of the vaccine in preventing severe disease across all regions studied and demonstrated that the vaccine protects against hospitalization and death due to COVID-19 across countries with different variants, commencing 28 days after vaccination. Last December, Johnson & Johnson and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, agreed in principle, in support of the COVAX Facility. Both are likely to enter into an advance purchase agreement (APA) that would supply 500 million doses of the company’s vaccine to COVAX through 2022. (See Johnson & Johnson stock analysis on TipRanks) Johnson & Johnson Executive Committee VC Paul Stoffels said, “The WHO listing of our single-shot COVID-19 vaccine advances our pledge to help stem this pandemic and our unwavering commitment to equitable access.” “Achieving this important prerequisite for distributing our vaccine through the COVAX Facility which is co-led by Gavi is a major step forward in making our vaccine accessible for all,” Stoffels added. In recent months, the company has also received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the vaccine in the US by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Interim Order authorization in Canada, along with Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) in the European Union. On Jan. 27, J.P. Morgan analyst Chris Schott raised the stock’s price target to $175 (9.7% upside potential) from $157 and reiterated a Hold rating “following the company’s Q4 results.” The consensus rating among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 10 Buys versus 1 Hold. The average analyst price target stands at $189.90 and implies upside potential of 19% to current levels. Shares have gained 25.5% over the past year. On top of this, Johnson & Johnson scores a “Perfect 10” from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations. Related News: Altimmune Extends Lonza Partnership To Support Production Of AdCOVID Cardinal Health Inks $1B Deal To Sell Cordis Business Sanofi, Translate Bio Kick Off Human COVID-19 Vaccine Trial; Shares Gain 5% More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Century Casinos Gains 4% On 4Q Profit Win Four Corners Buys Caliber Collision Property For $1.9M Charles Schwab’s Feb. Brokerage Accounts & Client Assets Climb Equity Lifestyle Bumps Up Quarterly Dividend By 5.8%; Street Sees 10% Upside

  • Kyle Juszczyk reportedly adds another $27M to his remarkable tally as an NFL fullback

    Fullback is a dying position. Unless you're Kyle Juszczyk.

  • Transfer news: Haaland to Chelsea with Werner included

    In the latest transfer news, Erling Haaland to Chelsea could happen as it is believed Timo Werner could be included in any deal.

  • Trudeau stands by AstraZeneca vaccine as ‘safe and effective’

    Several countries, including Germany and France, have suspended use of AstraZeneca shots over blood clot fears

  • Global stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting

    Global stocks hit their highest levels in over three weeks on Tuesday, as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks meeting this week will keep policies accommodative to help drive a post-pandemic global economic recovery. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 hit a record high, gaining 0.1%. "The stock markets have kept their spirits up ahead of tomorrow's important Fed announcement," said Karl Steiner, chief quantitative strategist at SEB.

  • Tinder to introduce in-app background checks

    One of the world's most popular dating apps will add the paid service later this year.

  • Dutch regulator says it is not bypassing EMA with AstraZeneca halt

    The Dutch medicines regulator said on Monday it was not seeking to displace the European Medicines Agency after it independently advised the Dutch government to suspend the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine pending a new safety review. The Dutch Medicines Evaluation Board said in a statement it had advised a halt after learning of several cases in Norway and Denmark in which people younger than 65 had developed blood clots or a low blood platelet count after receiving the vaccine. That "does not mean that we are bypassing the EMA", the Board said.

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • How #FreeBritney actually started

    ‘We got made fun of a lot in the early days, but we kept pushing forward because we knew in our hearts we were right’

  • What if you had your choice of COVID-19 vaccine? Differences are small, but they do exist

    If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, any one you can get. But supply is growing, and there are differences.

  • Trump's children won't be able to run in 2024 because they'll be stuck in court, his niece Mary predicts

    Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have both been tipped within the GOP to run for president in 2024.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene toured Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Long Island

    Greene spread anti-Semitic conspiracies on social media, and claimed that laser beams linked to Rothschild Inc. sparked California's wildfires.

  • Harry and Meghan accuse Palace of continuing to leak stories as they reveal conversations with Charles and William were 'not productive'

    The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.

  • Large and dangerous tornado outbreak likely Wednesday

    Research says these extreme outbreaks are becoming more likely and shifting location because of a warming climate.

  • Hundreds arrested in Miami as spring breakers ignore COVID protocols

    "If you're coming here because you think anything goes, you're going to have a terrible time. We're going to arrest you," Mayor Dan Gelber said.

  • Mom and 3 kids killed by driver who had just been stopped by police in Texas, cops say

    The family of four died after their vehicle ignited in flames.