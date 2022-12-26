Taofeek Lamidi murder: Wanted man appeal over 2017 New Year's Eve killing

Police say Taofeek Lamidi's family deserve justice after he was fatally stabbed on New Year's Eve 2017

Police investigating the murder of Taofeek Lamidi who was stabbed on New Year's Eve in 2017 are trying to trace his suspected killer five years on.

Ahmed Mohamed, 25, is wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of Mr Lamidi in Memorial Avenue, West Ham in east London.

The Met believe Mr Mohamed fled to Kenya after the stabbing.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information about the attack or Mr Mohamed's whereabouts to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Wayne Jolley said: "Almost five years have passed since this horrific incident that took a young man from his family and our investigation very much remains ongoing.

"Taofeek's family deserve justice and we will not rest until we locate those responsible and bring them before the courts."

Mr Lamidi was repeatedly stabbed and was found lying in the street at 19:37 GMT on 31 December 2017, and died at the scene at 20:22, police said.

Det Ch Insp Jolley added: "Violent incidents such as this have no place on London's streets, and we are following up a number of lines of enquiry to locate Mohamed."

