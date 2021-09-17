Taoist Temple Museum arson suspect gets prelim setting for burglary

Sep. 16—The suspect in the arson attack on Taoist Temple Museum has been given a date for her preliminary hearing for an alleged burglary committed in June.

On Thursday morning at the Kings County Superior Court, Maxine Montenegro was ordered to return on Oct. 28 for the hearing, while a pretrial appearance has also been set for Oct. 12. Montenegro was scheduled for an arraignment on Thursday as well, but this meeting did not appear on the calendar. No reason was given for the omission.

Montenegro, 37, has been charged with setting the fire on the night of May 12. The temple, which dates back to the 1870s, is one of the oldest sites still standing Kings County, and is listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.

The fire destroyed the staircase and many of the priceless artifacts inside, but the building remains structurally sound. Husband and wife Steve Banister and Arianne Wing run the temple, and have credited the prompt response of firefighters for preventing the entire museum from being lost.

The next day, an arson investigation began. Surveillance cameras set up in the alley showed footage of a woman lighting what appeared to be clothing on fire, then stuffing it under the door, according to the Hanford Police Department. The heat from the fire was reportedly intense enough to melt one of the cameras.

Based on her appearance, the suspect was believed to be a transient. Detectives, with help from officers assigned to the HART Team (Homeless Assistance and Resource Team), spoke with transients that frequented the area and said they were able to identify the woman as Montenegro.

Detectives located Montenegro, questioned her about the fire, and felony charges of arson were submitted to the Kings County District Attorney's Office. Police said there was no indication that the fire was racially motivated. According to Executive Assistant District Attorney Phil Esbenshade, her burglary charge stems from a June incident in which she was found unconscious in a residence.

Montenegro faces 17 years in prison for the arson and 12 years for the burglary. The Kings County District Attorney's Office has no intention of making an offer to the defendant at this time.