Taos man arrested for eighth DWI offense

Sep. 18—A Taos man was arrested Sunday night by New Mexico State Police on suspicion of his eighth DWI offense.

Pete Pedroncelli, 60, was driving in Taos around 10 p.m. when he was pulled over on Tewa Street for a traffic violation, state police said in a news release. Lt. Mark Soriano, a state police spokesman, said Pedroncelli was traveling on N.M. 68 when he made a turn without signaling.

The arresting officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol and conducted an investigation to determine if Pedroncelli had been driving while intoxicated, according to the news release. He was booked in the Taos County jail but released Monday. He faces a pretrial hearing in October on charges of aggravated DWI and failing to use signals.

A criminal history search showed Pedroncelli had seven previous DWI convictions, the release said, adding Pedroncelli refused to take a breath-alcohol test, resulting in a search warrant for a blood sample.

"Officers are dedicated out there while patrolling, looking for impaired drivers to keep our highways safe," Soriano said. "That night we were able to take [Pedroncelli] off the streets and incarcerate him before he hurt himself or someone else."