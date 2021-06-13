Taos officer, suspect exchange gunfire after chase

Jun. 13—SANTA FE, N.M. — An Albuquerque man was shot and injured after exchanging gunfire with a Taos Police officer early Saturday.

Antonio Olivares, 18, was airlifted to an Albuquerque hospital for non-life threatening injuries and later released, said New Mexico State Police, which is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The officer was not injured.

According to a State Police news release detailing the incident, around 3 a.m. Saturday a Taos Police Department officer tried to stop a passenger vehicle for traffic violations on N.M. 68. The vehicle didn't stop and, after a short pursuit, crashed.

"At that point in the encounter shots were fired" between Olivares and the officer, police said.

"Olivares was struck by gunfire but was able to evade the officer on foot," according to the release. He was found a short time later.

"Olivares was taken into custody without further incident and transported to a local hospital for treatment" before being airlifted to Albuquerque, State Police said.

It's not clear what charges Olivares is facing.