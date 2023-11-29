From tapas in Vegas to Korean BBQ in Charleston, see Yelp's 25 hottest new restaurants

Camille Fine, USA TODAY
Many count on Yelp to find the best restaurant for any occasion and craving, so why not rely on Yelpers to sniff out the hottest newcomers on the American dining scene?

Yelp, an online service that helps users find restaurants, shops, nightclubs, and other businesses, on Wednesday released its first list of the year’s best new restaurants to make it “easy to find the latest hot spots at home or on the road” and “celebrate the rising stars of the culinary world,” the company said.

From a Michelin-star gastronomic restaurant in Los Angeles to a Korean BBQ spot in Charleston, South Carolina, Yelp users rated and reviewed 25 “must-try” newbies across the country.

A whopping five of the restaurants on the list are in Florida. Four are in California and two are in Las Vegas. One major culinary hot spot, New Orleans, didn't make the cut.

To come up with the list, Yelp identified full-service businesses in the restaurant category that opened after Jan. 1, 2022, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews posted between January and August 2023. Yelp trend expert Tara Lewis was consulted to locate what spots Yelpers were loving.

Here are the top 25 hottest new restaurants of 2023, according to Yelp users:

  1. Anima by EDO, Las Vegas, Nevada

  2. Pomet, Oakland, California

  3. Manzke, Los Angeles, California

  4. Oreatha’s at The Point, Atlanta, Georgia

  5. Rania, Washington, D.C.

  6. Osteria, Miami, Florida

  7. Lion & The Rambler, Coral Gables, Florida

  8. Ever Andalo, Charlotte, North Carolina

  9. Laser Wolf, Brooklyn, New York

  10. Eating House, Miami, Florida

  11. Walrus Rodeo, Miami, Florida

  12. Ellie Bird, Falls Church, Virginia

  13. The Katherine, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

  14. Money Cat, Houston, Texas

  15. Lupi & Iris, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  16. Ammoora, Baltimore, Maryland

  17. Oaxaca, Atlanta, Georgia

  18. Indienne, Chicago, Illinois

  19. Culprits, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

  20. Alpana, Chicago, Illinois

  21. San Laurel, Los Angeles, California

  22. The Bedford by Martha Stewart, Las Vegas, Nevada

  23. Burnin 99, North Charleston, South Carolina

  24. California English, San Diego, California

  25. Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi, New York, New York

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Yelp releases 25 hottest new restaurants in US. Who tops the list?

