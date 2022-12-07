In taped video, capital murder defendant denies killing

Dec. 7—Capital murder defendant Zachary Bernard Williams told police in a videotaped interrogation that was played for Morgan County jurors Tuesday that he was innocent of the shooting death of Michael Irvin Jr. in Irvin's Decatur home.

"I'll go to jail. I'll prove my innocence in court," said Williams near the end of a 40-minute video filmed in April 2019, more than a month after the 30-year-old Irvin was found dead in the laundry room of his Marion Street Southwest home. "I'm tired of talking about it. I'm through."

Decatur police investigators Detective Sean Mukaddam and Sgt. Mike Burleson told Williams during the taped interview that several people had been interviewed, including co-defendant Ulysses Ke'Andre Wilkerson, and the witnesses named Williams as a suspect.

Williams, 33, said the night before the early morning shooting in February 2019 he and his girlfriend, who lived in Madison, ate at Applebee's before going back to her home.

"I was in Madison when Dooney was killed," Williams said, using Irvin's nickname. "I was near the police station there on Hughes Road. When I left her home, I got a call about 4 in the morning saying Dooney was killed."

Mukaddam testified Tuesday, the second day of testimony, that police had no leads until DNA on a roll of duct tape found on the floor of the foyer in Irvin's home led them to Wilkerson, now 22.

At a preliminary hearing in April 2019, Irvin's longtime live-in girlfriend, Leslie Huaracha, said the duct tape did not belong in the house.

In the videotaped interrogation, Mukaddam said Wilkerson and others told them that Williams killed Irvin. "They pointed to you saying you shot Dooney," he said.

"I was not with Fat. Period. He's lying," Williams said, using Wilkerson's nickname. "I was with my girl. They're all lying about everybody. These folks on the street will say anything. It's crazy. Those people will say anything."

"I heard somebody killed him," Williams said early in the video. "I have no details. Dooney was a good dude."

Williams told them he and Irvin "gambled together" and he last saw Irvin "a couple of days before he died."

Burleson urged Williams to give "his side of the story ... . Don't let Fat tell your story. His DNA was in the house on duct tape with a dead guy. He has a role in this to some degree. He wants to put it all on you. He's trying to throw the whole weight on you."

During the investigation, Wilkerson denied involvement in the murder, but told police he might have touched the duct tape while it was in Williams' car. Wilkerson also denied being in Decatur at the time of the shooting, but later changed his story, Mukaddam testified.

Phone records offered in court Tuesday disclosed Williams' iPhone had about 120 to 150 messages and calls daily for a few days before the Feb. 25, 2019, shooting. Experts said it had six on Feb. 25, two on Feb. 26 and zero on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.

Earlier in Tuesday's testimony, the 8-year-old daughter of the victim testified. She was 4 years old at the time of the shooting. She said she woke up when she heard "a big bang" by the front door the morning of the killing. She said she hid under the bed.

"Zach (Williams) and my dad were fighting in the hallway," she said. "Another Black man was in the house by the bedroom. I heard grunting. I heard one gunshot and covered my ears. I stayed hidden until my mom came home. ... She was sad."

In court, the girl pointed to Williams as the man fighting with her father.

When defense attorney Robert Tuten asked how she knew it was Williams, she said, "my mom (Huaracha) told me it was Zach."

When Tuten asked her how her relatives learned of her father's death, the girl replied, "My mommy told them who killed my dad."

The girl answered most of Tuten's questions with "I don't remember."

At the noon break on Tuesday, Circuit Judge Charles Elliott was told Huaracha cursed at a female relative of Williams in the back of the courtroom.

He told deputies to inform Huaracha she will not be allowed back on the fourth floor of the courthouse until further notice. He also asked the Sheriff's Office to provide an increased presence in the courtroom. In the afternoon session, three additional deputies were in the courtroom and the number of people in the gallery shrank from about 25 to seven.

Williams, like Wilkerson, faces three counts of capital murder. Two are for murder in the presence of a child — both of Irvin's children were in the house when their father was killed, according to police. The third is for murder during the commission of a burglary. If convicted, their sentences will either be life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

The third day of testimony begins at 9 a.m. today.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.