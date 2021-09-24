Taper Warning Signs Flash to Markets From India Central Bank

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are seeing hints that India’s central bank is seeking to drain record liquidity from the banking system, another sign that the global flood of pandemic-era easy money may begin to ease.

The Reserve Bank of India is increasingly shifting its forex intervention to the forwards market to keep from injecting rupee liquidity, according to traders and economists, including Madhavi Arora of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. The monetary authority is also signaling a taper to its outright bond purchases, or even do away with them totally, from next quarter, some of them said.

Amid the global move toward normalization, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has maintained that monetary policy will stay easy to ensure a durable economic recovery. But add to that expectations that India’s inflation will remain elevated, currency and bond traders are trying to gauge when the RBI will begin reversing course.

An RBI spokesperson didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The bank’s rate panel is due to review policy settings early next month. While the Monetary Policy Committee has held its key repurchase rate unchanged for the past seven meetings, the central bank can still tinker with the other rates, reserve ratios and liquidity tools it deployed during the pandemic.

“The economy is gradually recovering and emergency policy settings are no longer necessary,” said Sonal Varma, chief economist for India and Asia ex-Japan at Nomura Holdings Inc. “The first step is to reduce the quantum of durable liquidity injections via bond purchases and FX intervention or to sterilize them.”

A starting point could be keeping the excess liquidity in check amid huge inflows into the nation’s stocks and bond markets, traders said. Surplus cash that banks park with the RBI reached a record 10 trillion rupees ($136 billion) earlier this month, easing since to 7.5 trillion rupees, according to Bloomberg Economics India Banking Liquidity Index.

For now, the RBI has been sponging away cash for shorter duration via its reverse repo operations. It started with 14-day reverse repos and is now resorting to other durations.

The RBI will aim to drain four trillion rupees through a 14-day reverse repo and 500 billion rupees via a 4-day reverse repo on Friday.

Swaps & Sales

To keep from further adding to the cash pile, forex traders said, the RBI has been entering into so-called sell-buy swaps in the forwards market, which has pushed up the implied yields in recent weeks.

In another signal, the central bank has, for two successive auctions, announced a sell leg to its bond purchase tranches under its government securities acquisition program, or GSAP, citing current liquidity conditions.

“We now expect RBI to discontinue outright GSAP purchases completely from 3Q onwards,” economists led by A. Prasanna at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. wrote in a report Tuesday. “The question remains whether RBI will unveil GSAP 3.0 as a simultaneous buy and sell, i.e. Operation Twist program.”

To be sure, the RBI is expected to stay cautious amid a large government borrowing program and fragile rebound from the pandemic.

“RBI’s actions still reflect a move toward liquidity redistribution and somewhat a move toward normalization of liquidity, but short of actual tightening,” said Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global.

(Updates with details of reverse repo auctions in the ninth paragraph.)

  • China Evergrande Keeps Dollar Bondholders Guessing on Key Interest Payment

    Global investors who own China Evergrande’s U.S. dollar bonds were in the dark about whether the property giant would make a key interest payment, a major test of the highly indebted developer’s ability to avoid a default.

  • ECB's Lagarde says many causes of inflation spike are temporary: CNBC

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Many of the drivers of a recent spike in euro zone inflation are temporary and due to fade in the next year, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in an interview aired on CNBC on Friday. Euro zone prices have been rebounding faster than expected as the economy reopened after pandemic-induced lockdowns, and several ECB policymakers think inflation will be close to, or even above, the ECB's target of 2% next year. Lagarde blamed much of the rise on supply disruptions and said inflation should stabilise next year.

  • Chinese gaming firms vow self-regulation amid crackdown on teen addiction

    Over 200 Chinese gaming companies have pledged to regulate their industry to combat gaming addiction, including through the possible use of facial recognition to identify minors, a state-backed gaming association said on Friday. The statement, published by the CGIGC gaming association, which is affiliated to the online game publishing regulator National Press and Publication (NPPA), on its official WeChat account, was signed by 213 companies including Tencent Holdings and NetEase. China has expressed strong concern over growing video game addiction among its youth and the NPPA last month published new rules that forbid under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week.

  • Fed Behind the Curve, India Taper Warning, Lonely ECB: Eco Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe Fed will be behind the

  • A Bunch of Dirt-Cheap Value ETFs to Buy Now

    Honing in on lower expense ratio ETFs in the value space will be an ideal choice.

  • India's Oyo to file for $1 billion IPO

    Indian budget hotel chain startup Oyo is looking to file for an initial public offering as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, joining a handful of firms in the world’s second-largest market that are working to explore the public markets. The seven-year-old startup, founded by 27-year-old Ritesh Agarwal, is planning to raise as much as $1.2 billion in the IPO, banker sources said, requesting anonymity discussing private matters. Like Zomato, and a handful of firms, including Paytm and PolicyBazaar, Oyo plans to list on Indian stock exchanges, one person said.

  • Fed's Powell opens door to tougher regulations as renomination decision looms

    Even as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell predictably dodged the latest question over his future as head of the central bank, his signal of openness to Democratic demands for tougher regulation of Wall Street under a new regulatory chief may assuage what critics see as a weak point in his leadership. At a press conference on Wednesday following the Fed's latest meeting at which policymakers kept interest rates near zero as the U.S. economy continues to heal from the COVID-19 pandemic, Powell was unequivocal when asked how much he would defer to a new vice chair for supervision expected to be named this fall to oversee bank regulation. That viewpoint could offer President Joe Biden an opening to pursue a package deal in which Powell, a Republican, remains chair and current Fed Governor Lael Brainard, a Democrat and potential rival for the leadership who is favored by some progressives, takes over as the Fed's regulation czar when the slot opens up at the end of October.

  • Evergrande Crisis Isn’t a Lehman Brothers Event That Will Take Down the Market

    The Chinese property company has big problems, but Beijing is likely to prevent any contagion from infecting the rest of its economy.

  • Starbucks Stock Must Negate This Bearish Pattern To See Further Upside

    Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) gapped down Sept. 15 in sympathy with Yum China Holdings, Inc (NYSE: YUMC) after it provided a business update and in it announced a negative impact from the COVID-19 Delta variant. Yum China forecasts its profits could be reduced by 50% to 60% for the third quarter due to lockdowns in a number of Chinese provinces. On Monday Stifel maintained its Buy rating on Starbucks but lowered its price target to $130. If Starbucks were to reach the target price, it wou

  • New demographic data shows continued divide at Amazon

    Amazon.com Inc's executives ranks remained largely white, although the share of non-white executives rose modestly, while minorities continued to account for most of its blue-collar workforce as the online retailer grew rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new company data. The disclosure made Amazon the largest company by market capitalization to date to respond to a call from New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer for companies to publicly release a confidential federal form, his office said on Thursday. In all 67 companies in the S&P 100 released or plan to release their EEO-1 forms, which show detailed worker information as a result of the campaign, Stringer's office said.

  • Nike Stock Dips On Mixed Earnings Amid Footwear Supply Crunch

    Nike earnings beat Q1 views late Thursday, but supply-chain headwinds hurt the sports apparel giant's sales. Nike stock edged lower late.

  • Prime Meridian Resources Corp. Announces New Red Lake Project and Initial Exploration Plan

    Increases Size of Bluffy Lake Project in the Red Lake Gold DistrictBluffy Lake Project Contiguous to Barrick Gold's Newly-Optioned South Uchi ProjectAirborne Geophysics Phase One Exploration ProgramVancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2021) - Prime Meridian Resources Corp. (TSXV: PMR) ("PMR'' or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired, through staking, an additional 2,920 hectares east of its Camping Lake Project in the Red Lake District of Nor

  • Could The Optiscan Imaging Limited (ASX:OIL) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    A look at the shareholders of Optiscan Imaging Limited ( ASX:OIL ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC)?

    Every investor in Resimac Group Limited ( ASX:RMC ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders...

  • Bond yields rip as Fed prepares to turn spigot on monetary stimulus

    Longer-dated U.S. government bond yields jumped on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve signaled that it would likely start pulling back on its monetary stimulus in November.

  • Investors have lost total confidence in these stocks

    One sector of the market has truly tanked. Here is the ugly, but true data.

  • Exclusive-ECB braces for sticky inflation; eyes end of emergency stimulus, sources say

    European Central Bank policymakers are bracing for inflation to exceed the bank's already raised estimates, paving the way for it to end its emergency bond purchases in March, sources involved in the discussion said. The ECB, which plans to make a decision on the future of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme in December, expects inflation to ease back in 2022-23 after this year's abnormal bounce as the economy goes back to its pre-pandemic path. But conversations with eight members of the ECB's Governing Council who asked not to be named showed that many, if not most, at the Sept. 9-10 policy meeting already felt the new forecasts, which put inflation at 2.2% this year, 1.7% next year and 1.5% in 2023, were too low.

  • Some Evergrande offshore bondholders don't expect payment by Thursday deadline - source

    Some of China Evergrande Group's offshore bondholders are not expecting the firm to make an interest payment by a Thursday deadline, a person familiar with the matter said, as worries about the fate of the property developer mount. Evergrande, which is scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers, is due to pay $83.5 million in interest on a $2 billion offshore bond on Thursday and also has a $47.5 million dollar-bond interest payment next week. A spokesperson for Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Buying Pressure Could Weaken as Market Nears Major Resistance Levels

    Crude production jumped 500,000 barrels per day in the week to 10.6 million bpd, as Gulf offshore facilities resumed operations, Reuters reported.

  • Cathie Wood, Rob Arnott and Why Value vs. Growth Is the Wrong Topic to Debate

    Advisors shouldn’t try to predict whether value or growth will outperform. A low-cost total market approach will almost certainly beat the average investor.