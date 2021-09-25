Tapering Doesn’t Mean Tightening for Central Bank Money Printers

Enda Curran
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Global monetary policy looks set to stay super easy well into 2022 even as central banks edge closer to dialing back their emergency support in the face of mounting inflation pressures.In the last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it will start paring its massive bond-buying as soon as November and the Bank of England hinted for the first time that it may raise interest rates this year. Norway became the first developed economy to hike and borrowing costs were also increased in Brazil, Paraguay, Hungary and Pakistan.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Behind the pivot is the sense that inflation is proving more stubborn, with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development raising forecasts to show consumer prices rising 3.7% in the Group of 20 in 2021 and 3.9% next year.

Supply-chains are strained for everything from semiconductors to cars, food and energy prices are surging, some labor markets are already displaying skills shortages and demand is picking up after lockdowns.At the same time, the worldwide recovery isn’t secure, complicating the task of central bankers as some even face the prospect of stagflation-lite in which inflation climbs and expansion slows amid the spread of the delta variant and with many still not vaccinated. Global manufacturers last week reported activity continues to slow.There is also a divergence. The Bank of Japan last week gave no indication of a withdrawal of stimulus, while the People’s Bank of China injected the most short-term liquidity in eight months into the financial system as embattled property giant China Evergrande Group kept markets on edge.The European Central Bank has pushed back against suggestions of a taper and one official even raised the prospect of increasing its regular asset purchases once it ends its pandemic program. Turkey bucked the global trend last week by slashing rates albeit amid pressure from its government.

And even the Fed has changed its strategy since it was last raising rates, arguing now its OK to let the U.S. economy run a little hotter than traditionally in the hope doing so pushes down unemployment and brings more into the workforce.

The upshot is while some rich nation central bankers may be preparing to tap the brakes and many emerging markets are already clamping down, ultra-loose monetary policy will continue globally for a while.JPMorgan Chase & Co. economists estimate developed market central banks will still add a net $1.5 trillion in assets to their balance sheets next year and that global rates will rise only 11 basis points over the next year to an average of 1.48%, still about 80 basis points below their pre-pandemic level.

The cumulative rise in worldwide policy rates so far remains less than previous hiking cycles -- meaning most central banks will remain supportive next year, according to analysis by economists at UBS Group AG.“Central bank policies remain on steroids,” said Jerome Jean Haegeli, chief economist at Swiss Re AG in Zurich, and previously of the International Monetary Fund.

Investors are nevertheless tuning into a change in tone amid concerns that rising prices previously dismissed as transitory now appear to have longer staying power.

According to the Fed’s preferred measure, U.S. inflation was 4.2% in the 12 months through July, well above the central bank’s 2% target. The Bank of England now expects inflation to exceed 4%, also breaching its goal. Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic adviser at Allianz SE and a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, predicted other central banks will soon be forced to follow the Bank of England by accepting a more realistic assessment of what lies ahead for inflation.

What Bloomberg Economists say...

A blow to the economic outlook could see Fed rate hikes “kicked into the long grass, with expectations moving from 2023 out to 2024 or beyond. The test for tapering is less stringent, and a start at the end of this year appears close to baked in. Even so, if the recovery stumbles the Fed might have to make a course correction, introducing discretion into a process that markets expect to run on autopilot.”

-- Anna Wong, Tom Orlik and David W Wilcox. Click here for more

Others may soon be shifting. Mexico and Colombia are set to raise rates this week, while New Zealand and South Africa could also begin tightening before the end of the year.It’s possible that central bank officials are deliberately hosing down the inflation threat in an attempt to contain expectations. Warning of a structurally higher rate would only cement the outlook, according to Teresa Kong, a portfolio manager at Matthews International Capital Management LLC in San Francisco.

“That in and of itself could lead to higher inflation expectations, which can lead to a self-fulfilling prophecy,” she said. “The risk is that central banks will shift to tightening sooner than they’re signaling.”Whatever they do, central banks will need to tread carefully, according to James Rossiter, head of global macro strategy at TD Securities. Among the risks he identified in a recent report to clients are over-reacting to temporary inflation overshoots, delaying tightening on growth concerns until it’s too late and hiking the same moment governments restrain fiscal policy.“Central bankers are now turning their attention to removing accommodative Covid-related monetary stimulus,” he said. “While well-telegraphed, this process is unlikely to proceed as smoothly as both central banks and markets hope.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Veritex Community Bank acquires rural business lending platform for $57.5M

    The play increases Veritex's presence in the United States Department of Agriculture's Business and Industry lending program.

  • Tesla Stock Races Past Buy Point As Musk Predicts Chip Shortage Will Be Over Soon; FSD Update Expected

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the chip shortage hampering car production is "short term." An FSD update expected Friday. Tesla stock rose.

  • Police detain HNA's founder Chen Feng, CEO Adam Tan days after breaking one of China's biggest conglomerates into four units

    Two top executives of HNA Group have been detained by China's police, days after one of the country's largest private conglomerates was broken down into four separate businesses following its bankruptcy restructuring. HNA's founder and former chairman Chen Feng, and the former chief executive Adam Tan Xiangdong have been detained by police on "suspected crimes," the group said in a statement in its official WeChat account. "HNA Group and its member enterprises are operating in a stable and order

  • Nike Cuts Revenue Forecast Amid Vietnam Factory Shutdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. lowered its sales forecast as production and shipping delays hobbled the company’s efforts to meet strong demand for shoes and athleticwear.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s

  • S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – Stock Markets Recover After Initial Plunge for the Week

    The S&P 500 has fallen significantly during the course of the week only to turn around and show signs of life again. Because of this, we are hanging around a significant uptrend line.

  • Sub snub just one symptom of longtime French unease with US

    Born of a revolution fought for liberty, ties between the United States and its oldest ally, France, have long been fraternal, but they've also been marked by deep French unease over their equality. French concerns about being the junior partner in the relationship boiled over last week when the U.S., Britain and Australia announced a new security initiative for the Indo-Pacific, aimed at countering a rising China. The AUKUS agreement scuttled a multibillion-dollar submarine deal that France had with Australia, but, more alarmingly for the French, pointedly ignored them, reinforcing a sense of insecurity that has haunted Paris since the end of World War II.

  • Stock Market Correction Averted? Putting This Reversal In Context

    Once again, it seems that a stock market correction of more than 5% in the S&P 500 was averted. Here is how this latest reversal played out.

  • China’s Power Cuts Widen Amid Shortages and Climate Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Power rationing and forced cuts to factory production in China are widening amid electricity supply issues and a push to enforce environmental regulations.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the C

  • 'I’ve never seen them whip anyone': Quotes of the Week

    The past week was dominated by an influx of migrants, many Haitian, descending on Del Rio, Texas, and the subsequent Biden administration response. One particular incident caught on camera showed mounted border patrol agents corralling migrants, and a row ensued over whether the migrants were whipped.

  • Michael Burry Says He Received SEC Subpoena Over GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, whose bullish stance on GameStop Corp. helped lay the foundations for the retail-investor frenzy, said Friday that he had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission as a part of an investigation involving the company.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardBerlin Refer

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Ford India head quits after company says to stop making cars in India

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co's India head Anurag Mehrotra has quit the company to pursue other career opportunities, days after the U.S. automaker said it would stop making cars in the Asian nation https://reut.rs/3uaF8tN, taking a hit of $2 billion. Mehrotra, according to his LinkedIn profile, has spent over a decade with Ford in India across multiple roles including marketing, sales and most recently as president and managing director. Sept. 30 will be Mehrotra's last day, a source with knowledge of the information told Reuters.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft (MSFT) and Buying These 10 Tech Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Microsoft. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft and Buying These 5 Tech Stocks Instead. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) crossed $2 trillion in market capitalization in late June this […]

  • FedEx (FDX) Enters Into Long-Term Agreement With Atlas Air

    FedEx's (FDX) deal with Atlas Air is aimed at boosting air-cargo capacity during the peak shipping seasons.

  • Move over, Cathie Wood: 3 picks from Goldman Sachs' new ETF that could smash Ark

    Is it time to sell ARKK and pour it into Goldman's competing tech ETF?

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Insiders Are Snapping Up

    Finding solid returns is the goal of the game when it comes to stock investing, and investors of all stripes are always on the lookout for a reliable strategy. One common mode, followed by retail investors seeking accurate clues for stocks on the way up, is keep track of insider trades. Corporate insiders are company officers, in high positions, with responsibility to Board members and shareholders alike for bringing in profits and stock price gains. Their positions give them a deeper knowledge

  • The Aristocrats’ Dividends Seem Safe. Then There’s AT&T.

    When we took Simply Safe Dividends’ safety rankings and applied them to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, we learned that the best-yielding among the top scorers are mostly lagging behind the market. Plus, AT has a low safety score and earlier this year announced a dividend cut as part of an asset sale.

  • 2 Top Stocks That Are Cash Cows

    To put it plainly, I like companies that produce strong cash flows. What's left over is free cash flow. Companies that generate prodigious amounts can reward shareholders with dividends and share buybacks.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Kraft Heinz and Verizon are part of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, and both could be excellent additions to yours.

  • Evergrande misses payment deadline, EV unit warns of cash crunch

    China Evergrande's electric car unit warned on Friday it faced an uncertain future unless it got a swift injection of cash, the clearest sign yet that the property developer's liquidity crisis is worsening in other parts of its business. Evergrande owes $305 billion, has run short of cash and investors are worried a collapse could pose systemic risks to China's financial system and reverberate around the world. China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, meanwhile, said without a strategic investment or the sale of assets its ability to pay staff and suppliers and mass produce vehicles would be hit.