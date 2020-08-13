    Advertisement

    Tapestry: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

    NEW YORK (AP) _ Tapestry Inc. (TPR) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $293.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.06. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

    The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 48 cents per share.

    The maker of high-end shoes and handbags posted revenue of $714.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $691.1 million.

    For the year, the company reported a loss of $652.1 million, or $2.34 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $4.96 billion.

    Tapestry shares have decreased 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 41% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

