Tapestry Telehealth Adds Mark Hirschhorn to its Board of Directors

Led transformation of virtual healthcare into one of the world's leading healthcare delivery systems.

STRATFORD, Conn., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapestry Telehealth has added Mark Hirschhorn to its Board of Directors. As the CFO and COO of Teladoc Health from 2012 to 2019, Mr. Hirschhorn helped to change telemedicine into a widely acclaimed healthcare delivery system. Now he is bringing his considerable talents to Tapestry to assist the board in leading a revolution in healthcare delivery.

"I've spent my career with some of the world's most important health care companies, helping to change the way we view healthcare, and the way we deliver it," said Mr. Hirschhorn. He went on to add that, "Tapestry is going to be the next big game-changer by creating a whole new healthcare industry segment -- primary care practices that can see hundreds of patients a day from a single location. What's more, they can see patients in skilled nursing facilities at their bedsides, faster, more frequently, and with considerably less risk to the patient. That's an idea that's going to dramatically improve healthcare delivery in nursing homes forever and it will soon be a requirement in any high-quality facility. I'm excited to be joining the board of Tapestry and teaming with such outstanding professionals to help them expand an idea whose time has surely come."

Dr. David Chess, Founder and CEO of Tapestry, explained: "We're working in facilities nationwide, offering 24/7 primary care medical services including the services of highly regarded specialists that would otherwise never be accessible to most nursing homes or their residents. And we're doing it so efficiently with sophisticated remote technology, that we can promise nearly immediate response times, even making multiple bedside visits daily when required. We're providing nursing homes and local doctors who can't always leave their practices to visit a nursing home resident with a turn-key support solution."

About TapestryCare

TapestryCare is a multi-specialty healthcare practice that utilizes advanced technology to bring the integrity of a medical center – including direct access to a team of physicians, specialists and behavioral health services – to the patient's bedside in skilled nursing facilities and other non-hospital environments. Tapestry's skilled specialists, physicians, nurse practitioners and registered nurses see patients on a daily schedule, building relationships with patients and families based on familiarity and trust to ensure appropriate, effective and efficient delivery of care regardless of the patient's location, or day and time of need. Learn more at: http://www.tapestrytelehealth.com

