Tapestry's (NYSE:TPR) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 26th of September to $0.30. This will take the annual payment to 3.5% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Tapestry's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Tapestry's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 55.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 17% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.90 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.9% over that duration. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Tapestry has been growing its earnings per share at 11% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Tapestry Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Tapestry that you should be aware of before investing. Is Tapestry not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

