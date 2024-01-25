New taproom opens near SLO County beach — and it lets you pick vinyl to play as you drink

At just 26 and 28 years old, Molly Maguire and partner Austin Hunstad have opened their own bar and taproom in San Luis Obispo County — and the establishment’s vibes are from decades before either were born.

Locals Taproom, located at 90 San Miguel St. in Avila Beach, opened Jan. 6.

The new taproom is meant to help uplift local businesses by partnering with San Luis Obispo County microbreweries and wineries, Maguire told The Tribune in a recent interview.

Locals Taproom is partnering with brands like ManRock Brewing Company, Humdinger Brewery, Matthew’s Vineyard and others — something Maguire said you cannot find at other breweries and taprooms.

The taproom is located in the spot of the now-closed Libertine Brewing Company tasting room where Maguire formerly worked.

When it came time to close the tasting room, Maguire and Hunstad took it over, she said.

“It’s great because I know a lot of the regulars,” Maguire said.

Maguire said they began the process of taking the business over in the summer and spent several months working with the county and California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. The entire process was made easier, Maguire said, because of their connection to the previous business owners and community.

Locals Taproom is a new brewery and taproom in Avila Beach. Molly Maguire, 26, and Austin Hunstead, 28, are the two owners seen on Jan. 23, 2024.

“The community here is awesome,” she said. “When we opened, we had a really big local turnout with a lot of our friends and family.”

Though the pair has ties to the old brewery, Maguire and Hunstad have worked hard to make the new place their own.

In addition to the aesthetic changes to the bar like the pops of color on the walls, Locals Taproom is making music a focal point.

Maguire said they have set up a “retro ‘70s and ‘80s surf vibe” with a selection of vinyl. Customers can sit back, enjoy a drink and pick their choice of music from the over 200 vinyl records Maguire and Hunstad have on deck.

“Anybody can pick out what ambiance and vibe they want to sit and listen to while they drink their beer,” Maguire said. “We really try to incorporate everyone into the atmosphere.”

Maguire also said in the future she hopes to bring in local musicians to play live, acoustic sets to create an intimate feel in the bar.

For Maguire, the main goal is to turn the taproom into an established space where the community can come, grab a drink and feel comfortable.

For more information

Locals Taproom is open from 1 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Monday and is located at 90 San Miguel St. in Avila Beach.

For more information, visit localstaproomavila.com or call 820-202-0098.