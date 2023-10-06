Tara Lipinski is expecting a baby! The figure skater details ‘horrific fertility journey’ that led to surrogacy

Former Olympian gold medalist and figure skater Tara Lipinski is expecting a baby after a long and heartbreaking fertility journey.

During Episode 13 of her vodcast “Tara Lipinski: Unexpecting,” the 41-year-old Olympian and her husband, Todd Kapostasy, announced they are welcoming their first child via a surrogate.

“It really was difficult to believe that anything would be different after doing the same thing on repeat for four years,” Lipinski said in the latest episode of “Unexpecting” of waiting to find out if her surrogate was pregnant during a heartbeat scan.

Lipinksi shared that the trauma of having endured so many unsuccessful heartbeat scans made her want to protect herself from disappointing news. To prepare, she said leaned on the support of her surrogate, Mikayla. Her surrogate received the results of a heartbeat scan while in a different state from the figure skater and her husband.

“Mikayla and I had a plan, and the plan was that she was not going to FaceTime me or call me before there was an actual heartbeat because there was just no way that my heart could have taken it,” Lipinksi recalled in the podcast. “I didn’t want to be on the phone while she was preparing or getting in the room or I’m seeing the initial part of the scan. Like I didn’t care. I didn’t want to know about that. I just wanted to know if there was a heartbeat.”

“So what I told her to do is if there’s a heartbeat to FaceTime me. And if there is no heartbeat to just please call us,” Lipinksi explained before revealing that she received a FaceTime.

The couple went on to recall their different reactions to the happy news. While Lipinski broke down into tears, Kapostasy says he did victory laps around the kitchen.

“It felt like the sun was finally setting on our horrific fertility journey,” Kapostasy said of the news in the podcast.

Despite the happy news, Lipinski says the low points of her path to pregnancy have altered how she imagined she would feel when she finally did learn she was expecting.

“If I’m being honest with myself, probably after the second miscarriage... I probably knew that I was never going to truly enjoy it like I had always dreamed of,” she explained.

Lipinski and Kapostasy have been detailing their five-year fertility struggle in the podcast, which debuted in August of this year. Throughout the series, the two have spoken candidly about enduring four miscarriages, dilation and curettage procedures (a procedure to remove tissue from inside the uterus and sometimes used to treat conditions like incomplete miscarriage), diagnosis of endometriosis and two surgeries.

“Tara Lipinski: Unexpecting” is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music. Video episodes are also available to view on YouTube.

At the top of her latest episode, Lipinksi shared that she began to speak about her infertility on the podcast in an effort to tackle a taboo subject head-on. The sentiment puts her in the ranks of public-facing women who have also spoken openly about turning to surrogacy after feeling they’d run out of options.

Earlier this year, in June, Chrissy Teigen announced on Instagram that she and her husband, John Legend, had welcomed a son via surrogate after having lost a son in 2021.

In July 2023, actor Rebel Wilson spoke to TODAY.com about deciding to have a surrogate carry her child.

“With just one embryo, I decided to go with surrogacy,” Wilson explained. “Physically, I could have carried the baby, but there was a much higher statistical chance it would work with surrogate.”

Her daughter, Royce, was born in August 2022.

Actor and journalist Maria Menounos shared that she had welcomed a girl via surrogate after a 10-year infertility battle.

“One of the greatest gifts was having friends who went through (the surrogacy process) like Kim Kardashian who helped me through this,” Menounos told TODAY.com in a September 2023 interview about becoming a mother. “I asked her, ‘Should I be worried about this? Should I be micromanaging that?’ and she was so chill about everything with her surrogates that she gave me permission to not feel like I had to control. That’s a message I want to spread as well.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com